Peaceful march against discrimination (Happening Now)

PHILIPSBURG — Today, Monday, June 22, 2020, the unified unions, members of the Windward Island Chamber of Labor Unions (WICLU), are holding a formal manifestation. The unions and their members convened at the WIFOL building on the Long Wall Road at 9 am this morning. From there, they marched peacefully in Philipsburg up to the courthouse. See video below.

The march will continue through Front Street and Back Street to Pond Island via the Clem Labega Square, where at the Little League Ball Park the unions will conclude the manifestation with speeches.

The purpose of the march is to show solidarity against racial discrimination and to demand respect for human rights.

Leader of the Windward Islands Health Care Union Association (WIHCUA), Brunilda Illidge, seen here in this video clip below addressing the workers of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at the gathering of the peaceful manifestation of the united unions at the WIFOL building on the Longwall Road in Philipsburg.

Marchers reached Pond Island. Entering Little League Ball Park…

