Judgements in LARIMAR case

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG — Today, in the so-called Larimar case, the St. Maarten Court of First Instance sentenced politician T.H. to a 60-month prison sentence for accepting nearly $4 million in bribes and money laundering. H. took these bribes from several companies in exchange for government procurement and keeping the relationship going. Consultant M., who acted as an intermediary, was given 36 months. His sentence is lower because he cooperated as a witness with justice to solve this case.

The ex-director of a construction company has been sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for paying bribes, money laundering and forgery.

The bribes made projects unnecessarily expensive. This money had to be raised by the taxpayer.

Two other suspects each received 240 hours of community service and a fine of NAf 20,000 for laundering two plots of land of the politician which had been bought with the bribes.

The court is of the opinion that the suspects in their actions have betrayed the confidence of the citizens of Sint Maarten. This is especially harmful to a young country like Sint Maarten, where leaders are needed who lead by example. The actions of the suspects also have an undermining and disruptive influence on society as a whole.

The public prosecutor will also file a claim for deprivation of the criminal proceeds against the politician.