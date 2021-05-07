Apartment Building For Sale

Share This





















Great Investment Opportunity. Call +1-721-581-9740 or whatsapp +1-721-588-0800 for more information.

Description: Stand-alone building with 4 apartments for sale. Price $525.000. Main apartment consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Other apartments: 2x 2 bedrooms and 2x 1 bedrooms. Average rental income: $4900. Paved yard space, garden area and separate parking for tenants.

The property has space to expand with more apartments.

Interested in investing? Call +1-721-581-9740 or whatsapp +1-721-588-0800 for more information.

Also, learn about Real Estate Investing in St. Maarten. Real life case studies available.

Call +1-721-581-9740 or whatsapp +1-721-588-0800 for more information.