Philipsburg Property For Sale

Photo caption: Property located on the Backstreet no.18 in Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Property located on the Backstreet no.18 in Philipsburg, St. Maarten and is registered at the Cadastre office with Certificate of Admeasurement number PB 288/1993. See graphic image below.

Having a total square area of 466 square meters with thereon standing three (3) building structures.

The asking price is set by the property owners and is one million three hundred and fifty-five thousand united states dollars = US$1.355,000.00.

The property has space to expand with more buildings.

