Anti-counterfeit conference at Simpson Bay Resort

PHILIPSBURG — The second annual anti-counterfeit and intellectual property protection conference will take place on October 19 and 20 at the Simpson Bay Resort the Ministry of Justice announced in a press release.

Brands like LVHM (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), Chanel, Nike and Puma have confirmed their attendance. UniFab (Union des Fabricants), a French anti-counterfeit association of manufacturers established in 1872 by a group of pharmacists that focuses on the international protection of intellectual property will be present as well.

Justice Minister Anna Richardson and Disosa focus on revitalizing St. Maarten’s retail market. Disosa is the Caribbean brand protection service provider for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Minister Richardson “prioritizes the safety and well-being of residents and visitors, ensuring access to genuine products and safe consumption,” the press release states.

Local and international attorneys will take part in the conference, including representatives from India “who are keenly interested in trade with the Caribbean region.” Other participants are reps from the anti-counterfeit agency of Kenya, customs officers from Aruba, Curacao and the Netherlands, the local Chamber of Commerce and the Bureau of Intellectual Property.

“Counterfeiting poses not only a grave threat to brand owners, affecting their profits and reputation but it also creates consumer safety issues.” the press release states.

According to Minister Richardson counterfeiting and intellectual property infringement are criminal acts that can harm economic stability. “Minister Richardson aims to construct a robust anti-counterfeiting strategy for St. Maarten,” the press release states. “The conference’s objective is to redirect St. Maarten away from being labeled as a territory for illicit trade and to restore its status as an attractive jurisdiction for brands to establish their business.”

The conference will examine the impact of counterfeiting on a variety of sectors, including electronics, luxury goods, liquor, cosmetics, food, toys, auto parts and pharmaceuticals. It will also discuss effective strategies to combat counterfeiting.

For more information and to register for the conference, send an email to events@justice.gov.sx.

