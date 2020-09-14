Participants from St. Maarten start University of Curacao’s Legislative Writing Course

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Minister of Education, the honorable Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, issued a statement informing the general public that a total of nine persons – seven civil servants and two external candidates – have enrolled from St. Maarten to participate in a one year legislative course organized by the University of Curacao.

The program, slated to begin today September 14, 2020, is an online training for lawyers, to equip them with the knowledge of the technique and rules to draft legislation. Participants in the program, originate from St. Maarten, Curacao and Aruba.

The initiative, from the University of Curacao, is one that is supported by the government of St. Maarten as it is in line with Government’s vision to further strengthen and upgrade the knowledge base within the Civil Service. The drafting of legislation is a core task of several of government’s departments and further enhancing the expertise amongst civil servants, is expected to further enhance the quality of legislative pieces produced annually. Over the years, Government has organized basic legal courses for civil servants and this online training further complements and builds on these initiatives. The program is also in line with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport’s vision of supporting the delivery of affordable, quality, higher education programs to the community of St. Maarten, to meet the island’s needs.

The costs to participate in the one year course is Nafls. 3,500 per candidate. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and the government of St. Maarten in general wishes all candidates participating in the training program much success.

The University of Curacao is also currently in the process of recruiting participants for its 3 years Bachelor program that it operates on St. Maarten. The program, offered in collaboration with the government of St. Maarten which has been running for the past 2 years is currently enrolling new students with an interest in pursuing their law degree, without having to travel abroad.