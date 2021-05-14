MP Wescot-Williams demands an explanation on government’s handling of the PJIA affair; wants clarity on the suspension of D. Doncher

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams is demanding an explanation of the government’s handling of the PJIA airport affair. The MP also wants clarity on the suspension of the airport holding company, PJIAH, managing director Dexter Doncher.



The MP is of the opinion that it would be too simple to assume that with the reinstatement of B. Mingo and the suspension of the MD of the PJIAH, Mr. Dexter Doncher, everything is back to normal.

In her view, too much intrigue has surrounded this entire saga from the get-go.

Foremost on her mind is therefore the question: Why only now?

“Why suspend the MD now, when the PJIAH has openly been on this path since at least December 3rd, with their letter demanding the resignation of Brian Mingo? This letter implicates the government in a big way, yet nothing was said by the Prime Minister or any other minister for that matter”. Why not?

If Knops’ letter is anything to go by, the Prime Minister was repeatedly asked to pay attention to what was going on at our airport, but to no avail.

MP Wescot: “We learnt of the World Bank’s letter of concern following the Holding’s attempts. Still the Holding proceeded to dismiss Brian Mingo with immediate effect and that is more than a month ago. Again, we learnt of the Royal Schiphol Group’s ominous letter. Yet, not one member of government lifted a finger to bring matters back in line.”

So the government can not be let off the hook with such blatant conspiracy.

MP Wescot: “When the first attempt to dismiss Mingo surfaced, I used the very strong word “criminal”, to describe what government’s lack of action could be considered in this case.”

“Of great concern is, that while we talk about the Dutch/EIB funding/loan for the reconstruction of the airport, which is of course important, there is also that other part of appr. 21 million US$ that was allocated to keep the airport afloat during the reconstruction; in other words to pay salaries and the like. Do we not think before we act?”

This government is in a serious dilemma, due to their inability to reconcile their anti-Dutch rhetoric with what is best for the people of this country. The latest back-and-forth is not only a delay for the airport reconstruction and for the pending liquidity assistance/loan, but it is a huge embarrassment, that we don’t deserve as a country.

The reconstruction of the airport with Dutch/EIB funding remains a hard pill to swallow for this government.

“You can’t eat your cake and have it too. The quicker the government faces up to this, the better it will be for all of us”, MP Wescot continued.

“What I would like know from this government is whether -as they are now pretending-, PJIAH did what it did of its own accord. If that is so, the problem is bigger than PJIA alone.”

I have requested via the formal channels of Parliament that the Prime Minister responds to the following questions with the utmost urgency:

Was the MD of the Airport Holding Board, Mr. Doncher suspended?

If so, on what grounds and under what conditions? Is the suspension with pay?

When were you and/or other ministers made aware of the letter dated December 3, 2020, from PJIAH, demanding that the CEO of PJIA tenders his resignation?

Were you or any other minister made aware of the actions in the aforementioned letter, before the letter was sent?

What actions did you and/or any other minister undertake and when following the letter of December 3rd to Brian Mingo?

When were you and/or other ministers made aware of the letter dated April 7, 2021, from PJIAH, firing Brian Mingo?

Were you or any other minister made aware of the actions in the aforementioned letter, before the letter was sent?

What actions did you and/or any other minister undertake and when following the letter of April 7th to Brian Mingo?

On whose authority did Mr. Doncher and the PJIAH SBOD act in the case of the dismissal of Mr. Mingo?

Did PJIAH SBOD provide you with accurate information, which you, in turn, shared with parliament, suggesting that parties had solved their differences AFTER the December 3rd letter? (See your response to questions posed by the undersigned).

Please provide any and all COM decisions regarding Brian Mingo’s dismissal and Dexter Doncher’s suspension