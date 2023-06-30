Lion Felix Richards – New President of the Sint Maarten Lions Club – “THERE IS JOY IN SERVICE”

Share This





















On Saturday, June 10th, The Sint Maarten Lions Club installed its Board of Directors for the new Lionistic year 2023 -2024. Leading the Team for the year, which officially begins on July 1st, will be Police Officer Inspector Lion Felix Richards.

President-Elect Lion Felix began his acceptance speech to the large gathering of Lions, Leos, and invited guests at the Paradise Event Hall, with an inspirational quote from Mahatma Gandhi “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

He pledged his utmost to meet this “herculean challenge” before him with God’s Grace, help, and the support of the Board and the entire membership.

His goals for the upcoming Lionistic Year covered the following focus areas:

1. Continuity and Sustainability

2. Motivational and Rewarding

3. Fundraising

4. Increased Collaboration and Visibility

Nine (9) years ago, Lion President-Elect Richards joined this Service organization of dedicated men and women who “have positively transformed my life.” He stated: “The Lions Club is an organization that motivates you to be useful, compassionate, with a zeal to make a difference in the lives of others. It is an organization that equips you with the necessary tools to put kindness into action.”

He added: “This year is the beginning of an important milestone in my journey of service and leadership. I take this opportunity to thank each of you for placing your confidence in me as President.” In acknowledging the efforts of all the Past Presidents, and members, he declared: “You are the “Wind beneath my Wings” and your inspiration has opened avenues for our Club to continue the great work that you started.”

He told the audience that the most humbling part of his service journey was realizing that he did not achieve anything on his own and thanked his fellow lions for helping and assisting in his accomplishment. For that, he remarked he was eternally grateful!

In introducing his theme for this year “Kindness to others is service to ourselves”, Lion President-Elect Felix Richards reminded his fellow Lion members of the importance of putting kindness in action, as it is only then our Organization can continue to truly make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we

serve.

In closing, he imparted: “I fully realize the responsibility of this position and cherish the opportunity to serve. Let us strive to work in harmony, for we can and will achieve much more together!”