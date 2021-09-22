Ministry of VROMI Request Over the Bank Applicants to Submit Copies of Paperwork

Share This





















GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) has begun their own investigation into alleged signed draft decrees by former Ministers of VROMI between the years 2014-2018 for the area known as ‘Over the Bank’.

All persons in possession of signed draft decrees and letters of intent signed in the years 2014-2018 for the area known as ‘Over the Bank’ are hereby requested to submit to the email address: minvromi@sintmaartengov.org the following documentation: 1) the submitted request for land with the DIV# on said application, 2) the signed draft decree, 3) the letter of intent from said Minister pertaining to said land located at ‘Over the Bank’ and 4) a copy of a valid Identification Card or passport.

All documentation as requested above needs to be submitted no later than November 1st, 2021.

Please ensure to also provide your contact information (which must include your current address, phone number and email address [in the event the email address being used to submit the documents is not your own personal email address]).

