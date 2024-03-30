Jorien Wuite appointed to Dutch Social Economic Council

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Former member of the Dutch parliament Jorien Wuite has been appointed as a crown-member of the Social Economic Council (SER) in the Netherlands, dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl reports. Minister Van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment) nominated Wuite and the Council of Ministers gave its approval on Thursday.

Crown members are independent experts who are nominated by the cabinet and appointed by the king. They do however not represent the government.

Wuite (born in 1964) was from March 31, 2021, until December 6, 2023, a member of the Dutch parliament for D66. In that function she pleaded for better relationships and cooperation in the kingdom. Previously she was Minister Plenipotentiary and Minister of Education for St. Maarten. Her appointment to the SER takes effect on April 1 for a term of two years.

The SER advises the government and the parliament about social-economic issues like labor market, pensions and education. Two third of the council consists of representatives from employer and employee-organizations and for one third of members appointed by the crown. Based on their expertise, crown-members function as bridge-builder between employer and employee-members.