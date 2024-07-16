Bank says farewell with USD$25 000 gift to marine project

Share This





















Willemstad, Curaçao, July 15, 2024 – As CIBC Caribbean, trading as FirstCaribbean in the Dutch Caribbean, completed the transfer of its assets to Orco Bank N.V last month, the bank made a parting gift of USD$25 000 to support key marine projects in Curaçao.

The bank made the donation to Seacology which is involved in two projects in Curaçao, coral restoration and sea turtle protection, through its charitable arm, The FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation.

Chair of the foundation and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mark St. Hill said the bank wanted to “make a tangible and lasting demonstration of our gratitude to our staff and clients in Curaçao for their years of dedication and support”.

He added that support for preservation of the environment was a natural choice since the foundation was committed to supporting projects and initiatives across the region geared toward the preservation or rehabilitation of the region’s coasts, seas and green spaces.

Executive Director of Seacology, Duane Silverstein, said “Seacology is grateful to CIBC for its generous support of our marine projects in Curaçao. The corals and other marine life of Curaçao face several threats. Thank you, CIBC, for having the vision and heart to support these programs that play a vital role in protecting the coral reefs and sea life of Curaçao.”

This is not the first time the bank has partnered with Seacology as back in 2011 the bank signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the United States based environmental charity to support projects in Jamaica, Bahamas and Grenada.

The projects in Curaçao are with the sea turtles which include the endangered green, hawksbill, and loggerhead marine turtles and is aimed at further protecting them. The second project will see the setting up of a coral nursery to replenish coral lost to stony coral tissue loss disease which hit the island last year and is projected to destroy 25 per cent of the coral reefs.