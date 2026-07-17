A PHD in Legislation

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Congratulations are in order.

MP Darryl York has finally earned his PHD in Parliamentary Legislation.

No, not a Doctor of Philosophy.

A Pot Hole Degree.

Forgive our sense of humor, but sometimes satire is the only way to describe the state of our politics.

His first legislative initiative seeks to strengthen the legal framework for road infrastructure and the Road Fund. On its face, that is a worthwhile proposal. Every motorist on St. Maarten has contributed enough to the local tire shops and suspension mechanics to appreciate the importance of better roads.

The real question, however, is not whether this proposal deserves support.

It probably does.

The real question is why the entire country is celebrating an elected Member of Parliament for doing something that is literally part of the job description.

Imagine applauding your accountant because he finally filed a tax return.

Or congratulating your dentist because she cleaned a patient’s teeth.

Or, as one Facebook commenter brilliantly put it:

“We must applaud a fish for swimming now…”

That one sentence perfectly captures the public mood.

Can we blame people?

Not really.

Since 10-10-10, legislative initiatives from Parliament have been remarkably scarce. Beyond the annual budget process, very few substantive draft laws have originated from Members of Parliament themselves. A plastic bag initiative. A banking proposal that disappeared somewhere in the machinery of government. A draft traffic law recently revived after gathering dust on a shelf. A handful of motions on school hairstyles and breakfast programs.

And that is about it.

Meanwhile, our Members of Parliament remain among the highest paid public officials in the country.

So yes, people have become skeptical.

Very skeptical.

But before we become too cynical, there is another side to this story.

Most people have no idea how difficult it actually is to draft legislation. It requires legal expertise, technical drafting skills, policy research, constitutional review, consultation with stakeholders, and endless revisions. Parliament has limited resources, limited legal support, and very little institutional capacity dedicated to helping MPs develop legislation.

That is not an excuse.

It is simply reality.

Ironically, we now live in an age where artificial intelligence can dramatically reduce many of those barriers. AI cannot replace legal judgment or democratic debate, but it can help legislators research comparable laws, organize policy ideas, draft explanatory memoranda, identify inconsistencies, and produce a first draft that legal experts can refine.

Perhaps AI will do more for legislative productivity than politics ever has.

So yes, we congratulate MP Darryl York.

Not because he performed a miracle.

Not because he deserves a standing ovation for doing his job.

But because someone has finally put a legislative proposal on the table.

Every journey begins with a first step.

The challenge now is ensuring this does not become another rare event that we celebrate every two years like a solar eclipse.

One proposal should become ten.

Ten should become twenty.

The people of St. Maarten should never again be surprised when an MP introduces legislation.

That should simply be what Parliament does.

Until then, forgive us if we continue handing out the occasional PHD in Legislation.

On St. Maarten, that still stands for Pot Hole Degree.

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Related article:

MP Darryl York Submits First Legislative Initiative to Strengthen Sint Maarten’s Road Infrastructure

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