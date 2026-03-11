Close Menu
    Friday, March 13
    Court News

    Brison faces jailtime for bribery

    PHILIPSBURG – The public prosecutors office demands a 2-year prison sentence against former parliamentarian Rolando Brison. 

    In 2023 Brison was a member of parliament for the United People’s Party (UP) when he was arrested after making a passionate plea for the introduction of cryptocurrency as legal tender in Sint Maarten.

    According to prosecutors, Brison received  between $50,000 and $60,000 from Robbie dos Santos for this effort. Prosecutors also demand a 5-year ban on holding public office and restitution of more than $52,000 in illegally obtained funds.  Brison’s paymasters are allegedly Robbie dos Santos, the founder of Robbie’s Lottery and Sunil Gehani, a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean.

    In March 2022 Brison asked that his salary be paid in  Bitcoin  Cash. According to nltimes.nl the requested transaction took place around March 20. 

    Brison is a former member or parliament, a former president of parliament and a former leader of the UP.

    ###

    At StMaartenNews.com, we are dedicated to delivering timely and insightful coverage of events, developments, and issues affecting St. Maarten. Our platform features a diverse range of content—including news articles, opinion pieces, reviews, and interviews—providing readers with a well-rounded perspective on both local and regional matters. From politics to community events, we aim to inform, engage, and spark conversation through reliable reporting and thoughtful commentary.

