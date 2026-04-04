Settlement reached over Fort Louis Marina dispute, Collectivité to pay €910,730

Advertisement

MARIGOT–The Collectivité of Saint-Martin has approved a settlement agreement with SEMSAMAR, bringing an end to a long-running dispute over the management of the Fort Louis Marina and closing a chapter that dates back to the termination of a public service concession in 2018.

The agreement, adopted by the Territorial Council, establishes that the Collectivité will pay €910,730.61 to SEMSAMAR in full and final settlement of all outstanding claims related to the marina’s former operation. The decision aims to definitively resolve a complex financial disagreement without further legal proceedings.

The dispute stems from the public service delegation under which SEMSAMAR was responsible for operating the Fort Louis Marina. That arrangement officially ended on December 31, 2018, but disagreements persisted regarding financial obligations, compensation, and the closing of accounts tied to the concession.

According to the terms of the settlement, SEMSAMAR agreed to reduce and finalize its original claim, accepting a fixed compensation amount after deductions, including outstanding domain fees. In exchange, the company has formally waived any additional claims against the Collectivité related to the marina.

Officials emphasized that the agreement does not constitute an admission of fault by either party. Instead, it is presented as a pragmatic solution designed to avoid the uncertainty, costs, and delays associated with prolonged litigation.

The protocol also confirms several key elements tied to the closure of the concession, including the definitive termination date of the agreement, the transfer of assets and operational data, and the status of personnel linked to the marina’s management. Both parties have agreed to renounce any further legal action on the matter, giving the settlement the effect of a final resolution.

The Collectivité noted that resolving the dispute was necessary to protect its financial and institutional interests while ensuring legal clarity moving forward. By settling the matter, the government avoids the risk of a potentially higher financial exposure had the case proceeded through the courts.

SEMSAMAR, for its part, secures compensation without the need for continued legal action, bringing closure to a dispute that has remained unresolved for several years.

The Fort Louis Marina, a key maritime and economic asset in Marigot, has since transitioned beyond the terms of the former concession. However, the financial and administrative legacy of its prior management continued to weigh on both parties until now.

###

ADVERTISEMENT