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Philipsburg, Sint Maarten Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes is once again raising the alarm following yet another increase in fuel prices, which will take effect on April 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM. For households already dealing with high grocery bills, rising utility costs, and stagnant wages, this latest adjustment pushes families deeper into financial hardship.

Fuel Price Change Confirmed by Ministry of Tourism Economic Affairs Traffic and Telecommunication Public Announcement dated April 2 2026 effective April 3 2026

Gasoline ULG increased from ANG 2.850 to ANG 3.055 per liter

Diesel Gasoil increased from ANG 2.679 to ANG 2.716 per liter

What the Government Price Buildup Reveals:

Import duty and turnover tax remain fully in place within the final fuel price. No reduction has been applied. No subsidy has been introduced. No price control mechanism has been implemented.

“These increases are not small adjustments. They are immediate hits to every household and every business in this country,” MP Lacroes stated. “People feel this directly. It affects transportation, food prices, electricity, and the entire cost of living. What is most troubling is the lack of any clear plan from Government to soften the blow.”

According to the official price buildup, the increases stem from rising international fuel prices and higher freight costs. Yet local components including import duties and turnover tax remain embedded in the final price. “Global factors already make the base price higher. Adding taxes on top of that is simply unfair,” Lacroes emphasized. Regional Governments Are Taking Action Across the Caribbean, governments are stepping in to protect their residents. Anguilla implemented a suspension of import duty and capped electricity surcharge levels while absorbing costs. Bonaire formally requested intervention from the Dutch Government to reduce fuel related taxes. French territories continue to maintain regulated price caps supported by state subsidies. Aruba benefits from continued excise relief measures within the Kingdom framework. Barbados implemented fuel price reductions effective April 2026. Dominican Republic allocated subsidies to offset increases. Guyana maintains zero percent excise tax on fuel.

Antigua and Barbuda reduced fuel consumption taxes to stabilize prices.

Jamaica continues transparent pricing adjustments through Petrojam.

OECS associated territories have implemented tax adjustments to improve purchasing power.

Sint Maarten has implemented no relief measures!

“These are responsible actions by governments that understand the pressure on their people,” Lacroes said. “Meanwhile Sint Maarten has not explained what and how it intends to do it, how it will protect consumers, or whether it plans to intervene at all.”

The community is already struggling. Government cannot treat this as a future problem.

Lacroes stressed that residents are already experiencing the impact. “Every day people say the same thing. Groceries cost more, light bills are higher, and now fuel has gone up again. Yet there is no communication, no explanation, and no plan.”

He warned that the economic impact goes far beyond the pump. Reduced purchasing power slows business activity, increases operational costs, and places additional pressure on small businesses trying to stay afloat.

MP Lacroes Calls for Immediate Government Action:

A temporary reduction of fuel related taxes.

Targeted support for vulnerable groups.

A full review of the fuel price buildup.

A system to monitor fuel pricing cycles.

Clear public communication.

“With every increase the question becomes more urgent. Why is Sint Maarten the only one standing still while others act. How long are our people expected to carry this burden alone.”

Lacroes stressed that he will continue pressing Government in Parliament until concrete measures are taken. “This is about fairness, transparency, and protecting our people.”

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