UPP Honors Lupus Warriors Across Sint Maarten

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On the occasion of Lupus Awareness Day, the UPP is paying tribute to the many Lupus warriors across Sint Maarten who continue to face one of life’s toughest battles with strength, dignity, and determination.

While Lupus is often described as an invisible illness, the fight faced by those living with the disease is very real. Behind every diagnosis is a person pushing through pain, exhaustion, uncertainty, and emotional hardship while still showing up for their families, careers, and communities.

“Today is not only about awareness. It is about recognizing fighters,” the UPP stated. “There are people in our community carrying burdens many will never fully see or understand, yet they continue to rise every single day. That strength deserves recognition and respect.”

Lupus affects individuals differently, often making daily life unpredictable and difficult. Despite this reality, many persons living with the disease continue to inspire others through courage, perseverance, and determination.

“To every person battling Lupus, we want you to know that your fight is seen,” the statement continued. “The days when your body feels tired, the moments when the pain becomes overwhelming, and the sacrifices made behind closed doors do not go unnoticed. Your perseverance is powerful.”

Recognition was also given to the families, friends, caregivers, and healthcare professionals who stand beside Lupus patients throughout their journeys, often serving as an important source of strength and encouragement.

The UPP further called for continued awareness, compassion, and support within the community, stressing that greater understanding of chronic illnesses remains important in building a healthier and more caring society.

“Lupus warriors remind us every day what true strength looks like,” the statement concluded. “Today we celebrate you, we honor your fight, and we encourage you to continue pushing forward. Keep fighting. Keep shining. Keep making it happen.”

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