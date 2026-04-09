MP Lacroes Calls for Update on St. Peters Shooting as Community Seeks Clarity

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Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament Francisco A. Lacroes has formally requested an update from the Minister of Justice regarding the police-involved shooting that occurred on February 13, 2026, in St. Peters, which resulted in the death of Rudy “Rock” Benjamin.

The incident, which took place in the St. Peters community, involved police responding to reports of a firearm. During the encounter, officers discharged their weapons, and Benjamin was fatally struck. Authorities confirmed at the time that the matter had been handed over to the Landsrecherche for investigation.

While an initial statement was issued following the incident, no further update has been provided since.

MP Lacroes, who maintains close ties to the St. Peters community, noted that the situation continues to weigh heavily on residents.

“This is a community I am closely connected to, and I continue to hear the concerns directly. People are not asking for interference in the investigation, but they are asking for clarity on where things stand.”

The Parliamentarian emphasized that his request to the Minister of Justice is focused on obtaining a general update that does not compromise the ongoing investigation, but ensures that both Parliament and the public remain informed.

“The process must be respected, but communication should not end after the first statement.”

The incident has left a lasting impact within St. Peters, with residents continuing to follow developments closely and seeking reassurance that the matter is being handled with the seriousness it deserves.

MP Lacroes has requested information on the current stage of the process and how updates will be communicated moving forward.

He stressed that maintaining public confidence requires consistent communication, particularly in matters involving the use of force.

“An update at this stage would go a long way in providing reassurance to the community.”

MP Lacroes now awaits a response from the Minister of Justice.

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