PM Mercelina wants $6.5 million to renovate police station

THE HAGUE — The government wants the Netherlands to pay for the renovation of the main police station in Philipsburg. Prime Minister Luc Mercelina has submitted a formal request for financial support to State Secretary Eddie van Marum, DossierKoninrijksrelaties.nl reports.

The request is for $6.5 million. The police station has been plagued by leakages and mildew since before St. Maarten became an autonomous country in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10, 2010.

Mercelina said that it is difficult to recruit new officers – and to keep them in the force – because of the poor state of the police station. He wants to research whether a completely new police station is a better solution than a costly renovation.

Mercelina is currently for a working visit in the Netherlands.

Related articles:

Sint Maarten wil dat Nederland oplappen politiebureau betaalt

Sint Maarten vraagt Nederland om militaire bijstand tegen overvallen

Sint Maarten buitengewoon VNG-lid

###

ADVERTISEMENT