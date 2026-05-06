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St. Maartener Maisha I.V. Marlin Graduates from Georgia State University with Business Administration Degree

Atlanta, Georgia — St. Maartener Maisha I.V. Marlin has proudly graduated from Georgia State University, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in Business Law in May 2026.

Marlin completed her degree over a five-year period, from August 2021 to May 2026. During her time at Georgia State University, she demonstrated dedication both inside and outside the classroom. She earned Dean’s List honors twice while also serving as a member of the GSU Spirit Team’s Pantherettes Dance Team, representing the university with pride, discipline, and school spirit.

Her journey reflects hard work, perseverance, and a strong commitment to academic and personal growth. Balancing her studies with campus involvement, Marlin has shown herself to be a focused and versatile young woman with a bright future ahead.

The special milestone was witnessed by her proud parents, Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin and Myra York Lynch, along with her aunt, Ihndhira Richardson Marlin, and her sister, Macaria York.

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