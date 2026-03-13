Suspect Arrested in Connection with Armed Robberies; Firearm and Hollow-Point Ammunition Seized

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The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its efforts to combat violent crime and remove illegal firearms from the streets. As part of these ongoing efforts, officers arrested a suspect on the evening of Thursday, March 12, 2026, believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies that have taken place across the island.

At approximately 8:30 PM, during a routine traffic control operation on A.Th. Illidge Road, officers stopped a vehicle for further control. While verifying the identity of the occupant, officers discovered that the individuals was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant. The suspect, identified by the initials M.M.M.S., was immediately taken into custody.

The individual is suspected of being involves in several armed robberies, including a robbery that occurred at a hotel in the Oyster Pond area on January 16, 2026.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the vehicle in which the suspect had been traveling. During this search, officers discovered a firearm along with hollow-point ammunition inside the vehicle. Both the weapon and the ammunition were confiscated and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending further investigation.

KPSM takes this opportunity to once again warn the public about the serious dangers posed by illegal firearms within the community. The presence and use of such weapons continue to contribute to acts of violence and place innocent lives at risk.

KPSM also reminds the public that the Inter-Insular Gun Amnesty Program, commonly referred to as the Gun Buyback Project, is currently taking place across the Dutch Caribbean islands. Persons who are in possession of illegal firearms are strongly encouraged to voluntarily surrender these weapons. Turning in a firearm can help prevent violence and may save lives.

Anyone with information regarding illegal firearms or criminal activity is encouraged to contact the KPSM Tip Line at 9300. Information can be shared anonymously and may assist police in keeping the community safe.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten thanks the public for its continued cooperation and remains committed to maintaining safety and upholding the rule of law on the island.

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