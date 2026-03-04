Terrance Rey: How Expanding My Focus Creates Opportunities for Others

Advertisement

From Entrepreneur to Business Developer

For most of my professional life, people have known me primarily through aviation. Businesses like AirSXM.com, ReyJets.com, and HeliSXM.com naturally shaped that perception. Aviation has always been my passion and remains at the core of what I do. However, over the past few years my work has evolved into something broader. What started as entrepreneurship is now increasingly becoming business development.

This transition is not just about building companies. It is about building ecosystems of opportunity that benefit partners, friends, and business associates along the way.

Seeing Opportunities Beyond One Business

Entrepreneurs typically focus on building and operating their own businesses. A business developer looks at the bigger picture. The goal is to connect industries, create partnerships, and open revenue streams for multiple people at the same time.

Over the years I have built platforms in several sectors:

Aviation: AirSXM, ReyJets, CaribbeanJets, HeliSXM

AirSXM, ReyJets, CaribbeanJets, HeliSXM Travel Services: VIPservices.sx, StMaartenTours.sx, SeaSXM.com

VIPservices.sx, StMaartenTours.sx, SeaSXM.com E-commerce: the StMaartenWebshops network including StMaartenFlowers.com, StMaartenCakes.com, StMaartenGifts.com and others

the StMaartenWebshops network including StMaartenFlowers.com, StMaartenCakes.com, StMaartenGifts.com and others Technology: Anykey.sx and Anykey Technologies for web development, hosting, and digital platforms

Anykey.sx and Anykey Technologies for web development, hosting, and digital platforms Business Structuring: Acquisition companies and corporate structures such as SPVs, SPEs, and operating companies for investors

Individually, each of these businesses serves a specific purpose. Together, they form an integrated ecosystem that can support tourism, commerce, and investment on the island.

When Conversations Turn Into Business

A perfect example happened recently when a longtime friend contacted me simply to ask about renting a van for a group tour.

During our conversation she realized that my activities extend far beyond aviation. When she heard about my travel services, e-commerce platforms, and web development company, she immediately recognized that her own business could benefit.

Her website was outdated and not generating enough bookings. After discussing new technologies such as AI-driven booking systems and integrated online payments, she asked me to have my web designer prepare a proposal to rebuild her site.

Before the day was over, I had already forwarded four new tour bookings to her business.

This is exactly how business development works. Opportunities emerge naturally when you operate within a network of complementary services.

Helping Others Grow Their Businesses

The same principle applies when discussing investments and company building with friends and associates.

Many people spend years hustling in small businesses without realizing that they are already sitting on valuable assets. A website, a steady cash flow, vehicles, contracts, and client relationships can all become part of a company’s valuation.

When you structure those elements properly within a corporation, you create real value. That value can then be leveraged to attract investors, raise capital, and expand operations.

I recently explained this concept to a friend who wanted to start investing in businesses. Instead of thinking only about daily income, I encouraged him to think like an investor.

By turning profitable activities into structured companies and issuing shares to private investors, it becomes possible to raise capital, acquire assets, and grow businesses much faster than operating alone.

This approach is how many successful companies are built. It is also how local entrepreneurs can scale their operations without relying solely on personal savings.

The Power of Special Purpose Companies

One strategy I often discuss with friends and partners is the use of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) or Special Purpose Entities (SPEs).

These are companies created with a single objective: acquiring or developing a specific business or asset.

For example, I am currently exploring a project called Restaurant Acquisition Company N.V. (RAC N.V.). The concept is straightforward. Raise capital from investors, acquire a profitable existing restaurant, and then grow the value of that business.

Once the first acquisition is successful, the company can expand by acquiring additional restaurants or hospitality businesses.

This model allows friends, family members, and local investors to participate in ownership and benefit from the growth of the business.

Building an Ecosystem, Not Just Companies

The transition from entrepreneur to business developer changes how you view opportunities.

Instead of asking, “How can I make money from this?” the better question becomes:

“How can we create value that benefits multiple businesses and people at the same time?”

A tour booking can lead to a website redesign.

A website redesign can lead to an e-commerce platform.

An e-commerce platform can lead to payment processing solutions.

And those payment solutions can support entirely new businesses.

Each connection strengthens the ecosystem.

Creating Opportunities Together

At its core, business development is about collaboration.

It means connecting clients with service providers, helping businesses modernize their technology, structuring companies that attract investors, and building platforms that support tourism and commerce.

The most rewarding part of this transition is seeing friends and associates benefit from these opportunities as well.

When one business grows, it often creates opportunities for several others.

And that is ultimately the goal: building businesses that do not only generate revenue, but also create value for the entire network of people involved.

Terrance Rey

