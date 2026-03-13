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A Caribbean masterstroke

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

The Caribbean rarely gets the chance to define its own mythic universe. St. Tosia is Caribbean innovation in a genre the region has never claimed before. It is doing something the region has never done before, offering a large-scale fictional island that provides a shared cultural setting for humor, spirituality, and satire. A fictional island becomes a neutral Caribbean space without favoring any real island or sparking competition or conflict. Real islands may inspire, but a fictional island can unify.

A sitcom, situation comedy TV series, set in the Caribbean could become the region’s first comedic universe with global appeal. A sitcom, beyond storytelling, would help build a marketable mythos. A St. Tosia sitcom would boost the local economy of the island where the series is produced. An economic engine, that helps diversification especially in tourism-driven places. Production spending and creative industry development have a direct economic impact.

A Local production spending typically includes:

Hiring local cast, crew, extras

Renting locations, hotels, vehicles

Catering, transport, security

Post-production services (if available locally)

A single season of a mid-budget show can inject US$1M–5M directly into the economy.

B. Creative industry development results in a sitcom becoming a training ground:

Writers, editors, cinematographers, sound engineers

Costume designers, makeup artists

Production managers and logistics teams

This builds a creative workforce, which is one of the most valuable long-term assets for a small island.

The masterstroke is that St. Tosia targets U.S. readers and viewers, giving Americans a Caribbean place they can fall in love with and laugh with. It sells the feeling of the Caribbean, distilled into a single island that never existed but feels like it always has. That’s how cultural influence works.

Focusing on a U.S. audience is crucial for St. Tosia, as it positions the island as a compelling, exportable Caribbean concept. Appealing to Americans is not just a strategic move but a structural necessity for St. Tosia’s creative, economic, and cultural growth, especially if it aims to become a mythic country and launch a sitcom. Prioritizing this audience underpins the project’s potential and success.

Sitcoms originated in the United States, where their structure—including narrative beats, pacing, character archetypes, and comedic timing—was developed and refined. Mastery of this format enables St. Tosia to communicate effectively with the world’s largest television market, influencing both economic considerations and distribution channels.

American sitcoms are most successful when humor arises from unique personalities and distinct character rhythms, not just punchlines. The comedy of St. Tosia should evoke the feeling that certain events could happen nowhere else. American audiences appreciate comedy that is warm instead of mean-spirited, quirky rather than simply chaotic, absurd yet rooted in emotional truth. St. Tosia fits this mold perfectly: it’s a place where the mayor might also play triangle in the local calypso band, and the national bird is humorously defined as “whatever flew by during the election.” Americans gravitate toward fictional settings that seem real, worlds they can explore in their minds, filled with eccentric characters, recurring jokes, traditions, legends, and an inviting sense of community.

To articulate the rationale in proportion to the undertaking, employing a fictional island offers considerable creativity free from restrictions. This approach provides complete narrative autonomy: it avoids the challenges of cultural sensitivities, the potential for misrepresenting actual communities, and the necessity of aligning with established national identities. Such a setting allows for exaggeration, reinterpretation, myth-making, and satire without risk of political complications.

There are specific strategic reasons and demonstrable benefits to centering this initiative on a fictional island rather than an existing one. Building a comprehensive creative-economic framework around an imagined locale like St. Tosia yields substantial advantages—structural, creative, political, and economic. It enables the development of a new, visionary identity unbound by historical limitations. In contrast, real islands often carry significant historical complexities, colonial histories, local politics, or tourism stereotypes.

St. Tosia thus represents an opportunity rather than a constraint, serving as a deliberately constructed Caribbean identity that encompasses a distinctive voice, cultural synthesis, visual style, and philosophical outlook. This model permits the integration of positive attributes from multiple cultures into a cohesive world—a feat impractical for an actual location due to the risks of cultural appropriation or factual inaccuracy. A fictional setting, therefore, uniquely facilitates such creative endeavors.

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Related links:

Caribbean St. Tosia becomes a situation comedy

The Great Sargassum Shenanigans of St. Tosia

St. Maarten is not real place; akin to St. Tosia

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