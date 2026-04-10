Street Fair on Rue du Général de Gaulle in Marigot

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MARIGOT–The President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, Luis Mussington, has issued an order authorizing the organisation of a commercial street fair (braderie) on Rue du Général de Gaulle in Marigot on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The event is being organised by the association Actions Économiques et Citoyennes de SXM, represented by President Yann LECAM, following approval from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saint-Martin.

Under the authorisation, activities on Friday, April 10 will be limited to in-store sales within existing businesses along the street, with no stands permitted on public land. On Saturday, April 11, Rue du Général de Gaulle will be closed to vehicular traffic and converted into a pedestrian zone from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to allow the outdoor fair to proceed safely.

The order sets out several safety and organisational requirements for the event. The organisers must ensure the availability of direct communication systems for emergency response, adequate fire extinguishers on site, and sufficient security personnel throughout the area and surrounding vicinity.

Medical assistance must be provided on-site for the duration of the event, with a clearly visible and accessible first-aid station. Organisers are also responsible for maintaining public safety, protecting persons and property, and ensuring proper crowd management.

Additional measures include securing all electrical installations by qualified personnel, properly anchoring tents in case of strong winds, and ensuring that cables are safely fastened to prevent trip hazards. Stalls must be arranged to maintain clear access routes for emergency services, and no equipment may be placed in the middle of Rue du Général de Gaulle or Rue de l’Anguille.

The site must be left clean after the event, with any necessary cleanup to be carried out at the organiser’s expense if required. A supervised children’s play area, where applicable, must also meet safety standards and remain under constant supervision.

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