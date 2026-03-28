“Successful Departure” event to help students prepare for studies abroad 

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MARIGOT – The Collectivité of Saint-Martin, in collaboration with the Maison de Saint-Martin, will host the 13th edition of its annual “Successful Departure” event this Saturday, March 28, at the Chamber of Commerce (CCISM).

The initiative is aimed at helping students and young residents prepare for studies or training abroad, offering practical guidance on adapting to life away from the island.

Originally designed for final-year secondary school students planning to continue their education overseas, the event has expanded this year to include a wider audience. In addition to high school seniors, it now welcomes vocational students, young adults pursuing higher education, job seekers, and individuals considering career changes or professional training.

Organizers say the expanded format reflects the broader mission of the Student Orientation and Mobility Program (POME), which recognizes that educational mobility concerns not only students, but the wider community. Parents are also encouraged to attend to gather information on financial assistance and available support systems.

The event will run from 8:00am to 2:00pm and will feature a range of information sessions, workshops, and interactive stands. Participants will have access to practical advice on key aspects of relocating for studies or training, including budgeting, housing, administrative procedures, and emotional adjustment.

A highlight of the event will be a testimonial booth, where former students and individuals who have returned to the island after studying or training abroad will share their experiences and insights.

Several government departments will be present to provide guidance, including the departments of Education, Youth, and Vocational Training. Representatives will be available to answer questions and assist participants in planning their next steps.

Numerous partner organizations and institutions will also be on hand, including student support services, employment agencies, financial institutions, and housing organizations. Among them are CROUS, Action Logement, Parcoursup, LADOM, Mission Locale, Info Jeunes, France Travail, the Public Finance Center, local banks, and the CCISM.

Organizers are encouraging all those considering studies or training abroad to attend and take advantage of the resources available.

For more information, the public can contact +590 590 77 53 3 or email comparis@com-saint-martin.fr.

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