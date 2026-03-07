Regional Cooperation Strengthened Through Crisis Management Initiative

Advertisement

In a continued effort to strengthen crisis preparedness, operational leadership, and regional cooperation within the Dutch Caribbean, the Police Force of Sint Maarten has successfully completed an intensive Staff and Crisis Management (SGBO) training program. The week-long training, held from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Philipsburg Police Station, was delivered by expert instructors from the Netherlands Police Academy (Nederlandse Politie Academie – NPA).

This training forms part of a broader strategic development project under the framework of the College van Korpschefs, which aims to enhance crisis management structures, harmonise operational procedures, and strengthen cooperation among the police forces of the Dutch Caribbean. The initiative underscores the shared responsibility of the regional police organizations to collectively improve preparedness and response capabilities in the face of complex and large-scale incidents.

The SGBO (Staf Grootschalige en Bijzonder Optreden) program was specifically designed to equip crisis managers within the Police Force of Sint Maarten with advanced operational knowledge and practical skills required to effectively coordinate and manage both planned and unplanned crisis situations. The training focused on strengthening command structures, improving interdepartmental communication, refining decision-making processes, and reinforcing structured crisis coordination models.

A selected group of crisis managers participated in the intensive program, which combined theoretical instruction, realistic crisis simulations, and structured strategic debriefings. The training was facilitated by four experienced NPA trainers: Jeroen Rosendaal, Michiel Bitter, Harald Braat, and Perry Jobse. Through this comprehensive approach, participants further enhanced their competencies in crisis preparedness, operational coordination, and leadership under high-pressure circumstances.

By participating in this regional project, the Police Force of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment not only to strengthening its internal crisis structures but also to contributing actively to a unified and resilient Dutch Caribbean policing framework. Investing in leadership and crisis management capacity ensures that the force remains prepared to safeguard public order and safety at the highest professional standard.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten extends its sincere appreciation to the Netherlands Police Academy, the College van Korpschefs, and all participating officers for their dedication and collaboration throughout the training week. Continued partnership and knowledge exchange remain essential pillars in advancing policing standards across the region.

