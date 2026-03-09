InterCaribbean Airways returns to St. Maarten with all-female crew on International Women’s Day  

Advertisement

On Sunday, St. Maarten welcomed the return of InterCaribbean Airways, a regional airline based in Antigua. Founded in 1991 as InterIsland Airways, it rebranded in 2013 to reflect its expanding Caribbean network.

InterCaribbean Airways made a celebrated return to St. Maarten on Monday, marking the occasion with an inaugural flight and a ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). The event coincided with International Women’s Day, making the return of the airline especially symbolic as the flight was operated by an all-female crew.

The ceremony drew a wide array of aviation and tourism leaders, including InterCaribbean Airways Chairman Lyndon Gardner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trevor Sadler, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Craig Chapple, and airport leadership, such as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Lake, COO Emile Levons, and Director of Operations Michael Peters.

Representing the tourism sector were May-Ling Chun of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and Aida Weinum of the Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin. Together, the attendees reflected the collaboration between the island’s Dutch and French sides, highlighting tourism and aviation as shared priorities.

Priscilla Molina-Halley and June Douglas of Halley Aviation were also present at the welcoming ceremony marking the return of InterCaribbean Airways to St. Maarten. Representing the aviation services company, they joined airport officials, airline representatives, and tourism stakeholders in greeting the inaugural flight at Princess Juliana International Airport.

Halley Aviation played an important supporting role in the event, providing ground handling services and operational coordination for the airline’s arrival. As one of the island’s established aviation service providers, the company assists airlines and private operators with aircraft handling, passenger support, and logistical arrangements on the ground, helping ensure smooth operations at the airport.

The inaugural InterCaribbean Airways flight arrived in St. Maarten from Barbados carrying 47 passengers.

The all-female crew—Captain Murray, First Officer Gonzalez, and Flight Attendant Christopher—was recognized for demonstrating professionalism, skill, and leadership. Their presence underscored the growing role of women in aviation and provided a fitting tribute on a day dedicated to celebrating women’s contributions across industries.

The event was hosted by Suzy Kartokromo, Aeronautical Business Manager at Princess Juliana International Airport. Kartokromo represents the airport at industry events and strategic planning meetings and has played a key role in regional aviation initiatives, including task forces aimed at improving inter-island air connectivity.

InterCaribbean Airways CEO Trevor Sadler (left) is greeted upon arrival in St. Maarten by May-Ling Chun of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and a representative from Princess Juliana International Airport.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted the dual significance of the day: “Today is a celebration not only of the return of InterCaribbean Airways to our island but also of the achievements and contributions of women across aviation and tourism.” She further emphasized that teamwork and collaboration between the French and Dutch sides of Sint Maarten are essential to strengthening the island as a destination.

During the ceremony, Chairman Lyndon Gardner delivered remarks, followed by CFO Michael Lake, the first woman to hold the airport’s CFO position. Tourism directors Chun and Weinum addressed the audience, recognizing the ongoing collaboration that makes such milestones possible. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications Grisha Heyliger-Marten, unable to attend due to prior commitments abroad, was represented by Chun.

The formal proceedings included a plaque presentation to the all-female crew and key leaders, followed by a ribbon-cutting led by InterCaribbean Airways executives and airport officials.

Craig Chapple, COO of InterCaribbean Airways, expressed his excitement about the relaunch. “I feel fantastic,” Chappel said. He noted that the airline had added new aircraft and crews to support the return and emphasized that the relaunch represents a strategic effort to expand the route and strengthen connections to other destinations in the airline’s Eastern Caribbean network.

PJIA’s Aeronautical Business Manager Suzy Kartokromo (right) hosted the welcome ceremony at the airport.

Chapple confirmed that the inaugural flight carried a full load of 47 passengers and outlined the upcoming schedule: flights will operate two days a week from Barbados to St. Maarten and two days a week from Totala, providing passengers with connections to Guyana, Trinidad, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada, and beyond. He described the operation as part of a hub strategy designed to enhance inter-island connectivity and support the continued growth of InterCaribbean Airways.

Director of Operations Michael Peters at PJIA attributed the airline’s return to renewed demand for inter-island travel: “We are happy that they are back and looking forward to a good working relationship with InterCaribbean.”

Airport operations staff member Marco Croes, who has worked at Princess Juliana International Airport since 2003, also welcomed the airline’s return. “It’s great for our customers,” Croes said. “They now have more options, and healthy competition is good—it can help make ticket prices more reasonable.”

PJIA’ gate attendants are happy with the relaunch of InterCaribbean Airways flights to St. Maarten

Reflecting on the many changes he has witnessed at the airport over the years, including the transition from the old yellow terminal to the modern facility, Croes expressed enthusiasm for seeing InterCaribbean Airways back in service and for the continued growth of air travel in the region.

The relaunch of InterCaribbean Airways not only restores a vital connection for passengers traveling to and from St. Maarten but also serves as a symbolic celebration of women in aviation, underscoring the importance of leadership, collaboration, and innovation in the Caribbean’s tourism and airline industries.

