Saint-Martin adopts balanced but constrained €276 million budget for 2026

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MARIGOT–The Territorial Council of Saint-Martin has approved its 2026 draft budget, described as “constrained but balanced,” maintaining investment levels while tightening operational spending in a challenging financial environment.

Meeting in plenary session on March 27, 2026, council members voted by majority to adopt the budget, which totals €276.3 million and is balanced in both revenue and expenditure. Despite fiscal pressures, the Collectivité has opted to sustain key public investments while implementing modest savings in day-to-day operations.

The 2026 budget allocates €105.4 million to investment, a level broadly consistent with 2025, when €107.7 million was committed. At the same time, operating expenditures have been reduced by approximately €2 million, dropping from €172.3 million last year to €170.9 million in 2026.

Officials say the approach reflects a careful balancing act: maintaining momentum on major infrastructure and public service projects while ensuring financial discipline.

A significant share of investment spending will be directed toward improving quality of life and supporting ecological transition, including road infrastructure, public lighting, waste management, environmental protection, and risk prevention. Another major pillar focuses on human development and citizenship, with funding for education, culture, sports, and community life.

The Collectivité plans to finance these investments through a combination of sources, including €16 million in self-financing, €5 million from VAT compensation (FCTVA), and €43 million in investment grants, alongside European and State funding targeted at priority projects.

Education remains a central priority in the 2026 budget. Major allocations include €4.8 million for school renovations, €2.6 million for the construction of the “Collège 900,” and €3.66 million for the reconstruction of “Collège 600.” These projects are intended to address growing demand and modernize educational infrastructure across the island.

Youth and community facilities are also set to benefit from continued investment. The budget includes €6 million for the redevelopment of the territorial media library, €2.7 million for the Maison des Associations in Grand-Case, and €1.4 million for a socio-cultural center in Sandy Ground.

In the area of sports, the Collectivité is pursuing a program of renovation and modernization. Planned works include €1.5 million for the Vanterpool Stadium, €2.6 million for Thelbert Carti Stadium, as well as upgrades to the Red Gate sports hall and various community sports facilities.

Improving daily living conditions remains another key focus. Funding has been earmarked for public lighting upgrades (€3 million), roadworks (€4.9 million), and development of the La Savane road network (€5 million). Additional allocations include €1.4 million for video surveillance systems and €1 million for the extension of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery.

Environmental initiatives also feature prominently in the investment plan. The budget includes €3 million for landfill development at Grandes Cayes, €800,000 for a new waste disposal site in Griselle, and €800,000 to combat sargassum seaweed influxes, which continue to affect coastal areas. Further funding of just over €1 million has been allocated for flood prevention studies under the PAPI program.

On the operational side, the €170.9 million budget reflects efforts to control spending while maintaining essential public services. Personnel costs account for €64 million, while €34 million is allocated to general management expenses and €27 million to operational costs. Social support programs remain a significant component, with €14 million dedicated to the Revenu de Solidarité Active (RSA) and €5.2 million for the Allocation Personnalisée d’Autonomie (APA).

President Louis Mussington emphasized that the 2026 budget is designed to ensure continuity in key projects while maintaining fiscal responsibility. He noted that priority initiatives under the multi-year investment plan (PPI)—including the construction of new schools, the redevelopment of the media library, improvements to sports infrastructure, and upgrades to public lighting—will continue through 2026 and 2027.

At the same time, the administration has taken steps to contain operating costs, including a €2 million reduction in the wage bill compared to 2025. This comes despite ongoing needs in public services, reflecting a deliberate effort to keep personnel expenses under control.

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