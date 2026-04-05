Princess Juliana International Airport Brings Back “toppix” Aviation Photography Contest After 10 Years

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Simpson Bay, St. Maarten, April 2nd, 2026 — Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is proud to announce the return of its aviation photography competition, ToppiX, after a 10-year hiatus. Last held in 2016, the competition is making a highly anticipated comeback in 2026, marking a special moment for aviation enthusiasts and the local community.

The relaunch of ToppiX coincides with the inaugural arrival of Southwest Airlines to Sint Maarten on April 7, 2026, offering participants a unique opportunity to capture this historic milestone.

Participants are invited to photograph the first Southwest landing at SXM from any safe and permitted location, capturing the excitement and energy of this significant moment for the island’s aviation sector.

The competition is open to individuals aged 16 and older, with a maximum of three photo submissions per participant. Selected images will be showcased at the airport, highlighting local talent and celebrating Sint Maarten’s iconic aviation landscape. Interested participants must register via the RSVP link shared on PJIAE’s social media channels.

The registration deadline is Friday, April 3, 2026, and photos must be submitted via pr@sxmairport.com. The ToppiX competition not only celebrates aviation photography but also reinforces PJIAE’s connection with the community and its passion for aviation. PJIAE looks forward to welcoming participants and witnessing the creativity and perspectives that will capture this memorable inaugural arrival.

For more information, please refer to the official ToppiX flyer or contact pr@sxmairport.com.

About SXM Airport – Surrounded by water, connected by air

Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM airport) is the premier gateway to Sint Maarten and the second busiest airport in the Northeast Caribbean. Strategically positioned, SXM airport serves as a critical hub for regional connectivity, linking destinations such as Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barthelemy, Anguilla, Dominica, Nevis, and Tortola. Its role extends beyond transportation. It is the gateway of economic growth and tourism development for the island and the region. As one of the largest employers on Sint Maarten, SXM directly employs over 330 professionals and supports an airport community of more than 1,700 individuals, including airline partners, concessionaires, and service providers. This ecosystem drives innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric services.

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