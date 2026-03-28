Kingdom scholarship applications open April 1, 2026

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Students can once again apply for the Kingdom Scholarship starting April 1, 2026. The scholarship allows students within the Dutch Kingdom to temporarily study or complete an internship in another part of the Kingdom.

The Kingdom Scholarship is available to students enrolled at educational institutions listed on the RCN website across Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Maarten, or the Netherlands. Eligible students are those pursuing MBO (level 3 or 4), HBO, or WO programs.

With the scholarship, students can undertake a study exchange or internship lasting from 21 days up to six months at a recognized institution, organization, or company elsewhere in the Kingdom. The exchange or internship must be part of an accredited program.

Scholarships are awarded through a lottery system. Students selected will receive funding to support their study exchange or internship.

Students interested in broadening their academic experience across the Kingdom are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted from April 1 through May 14, 2026.

The Kingdom Scholarship aims to promote exchange, cooperation, and knowledge sharing between the Kingdom’s countries and islands, offering students a valuable international learning experience without leaving the Kingdom.

Visit the link below for more information

https://english.rijksdienstcn.com/education-culture-science/kingdom-scholarship

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