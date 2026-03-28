Court of Appeal cuts Stroud sentence, citing excess and procedural delays

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The Court of Appeal has reduced the prison sentence of Bernard Stroud (55) from 17 years to 13 years and six months, ruling that the original sentence was excessive and further lowering it due to delays in the appeal process.

The decision, handed down Thursday, March 26, upholds Stroud’s convictions for multiple counts of sexual abuse involving young girls, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and marijuana. However, the court found that the length of the sentence imposed in 2022 required adjustment.

In its judgment, the appellate court determined that the 17-year sentence imposed by the Court of First Instance was too severe. Judges concluded that a reduction of three years was appropriate based on the nature of the offenses and sentencing principles.

The court then applied a further reduction of six months due to the excessive length of the legal proceedings.

Stroud had to wait more than two years for his appeal to be heard—exceeding the reasonable time standard. The delay was partly attributed to his medical condition and treatment abroad for hearing problems.

Taking both factors into account, the court arrived at a final sentence of 13 years and six months.

Despite the reduction, the Court of Appeal fully upheld the convictions. Judges found that Stroud committed a series of serious sexual offenses over nearly a decade, between 2011 and 2020, involving multiple girls aged between five and eleven.

The victims were described as particularly vulnerable, often staying overnight at Stroud’s home, where the abuse took place.

Pattern of abuse

The court identified a consistent pattern in the offenses. Victims reported that the abuse typically occurred at night, when they were asleep or in bed, with Stroud removing their clothing and committing sexual acts, including penetration or attempts at penetration.

In some cases, the abuse continued over several years, beginning when victims were as young as five or six years old.

The defense argued that the victims’ statements were inconsistent and influenced by one another. The court rejected this, finding the testimonies consistent on key points, detailed, and supported by other evidence.

Judges noted there was no indication of any motive to falsely accuse the defendant.

Additional convictions

The court also upheld convictions for illegal possession of a firearm and drugs. During a search of Stroud’s home in April 2021, police discovered a shotgun, ammunition, and a quantity of cannabis.

While reducing the sentence, the Court emphasized the gravity of the crimes. Judges stated that Stroud placed his own sexual interests above the safety and wellbeing of young children, causing lasting psychological harm.

The court concluded that a lengthy prison term remains necessary, but that the final sentence must also reflect fairness in both punishment and procedure.

Compensation for victims

Two victims were awarded compensation for emotional damages, amounting to NAf 20,000 and NAf 9,000 respectively.

The Court stressed that while procedural delays must be reflected in sentencing, they do not diminish the severity of the crimes committed. Judges underscored that the reduction should not be interpreted as leniency, but as a necessary correction to ensure fairness within the justice system.

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