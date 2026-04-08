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By Hilbert Haar

Integrity is not a slogan – it is a standard and in URSM that standard will always be upheld.

This is the last line of an email URSM sent the media accompanied by a lengthy statement about its row with Minister Richinel Brug (Public Health, Social Development and Labor, VSA).

Here is a definition of the term integrity: “It is the quality of being honest, having strong moral principles and consistently adhering to ethical standards. It means doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.”

One thing, as far as I know, is for damn sure: in the conflict between Minister Brug and the URSM somebody is lying. There are only two options: or Minister Brug broke the rules or the URSM wants him removed from his position for reasons that are at this moment obscure.

Sooner or later this conflict will come to a conclusion and after that, it will be business as usual. Minister Brug maintains that he did not do anything wrong and that he sees no reason to step down.

The statement issued by the URSM-board qualifies as classic mudslinging and it remains to be seen how many of their allegations they will be able to back up with a letter to Minister Brug that will supposedly clarify everything.

For the time being there are only losers in this unsavory conflict. The reputation of Minister Brug (whether he is right or wrong) has been damaged and the reputation of the URSM (and with it the one of Prime Minister Mercelina) is down the drain as well.

In a way, this is a dog fight of epic proportions that does not do anybody any good and it does not look like the two warring parties will arrive at an amicable solution.

What will the voters think who propelled Mercelina into the office of the prime minister? What will those voters think of Minister Brug? I would think that these opinions are more or less split down the middle and that is usually bad news for a relatively new party like the URSM. PM Mercelina is fortunate that there are no elections around the corner (at least, not yet) because his party’s behavior towards one of its own is, in my opinion, bad public relations.

Because we do not have all the information to justify a definite opinion about who is right and who is wrong, we have to hold our horses, even though I tend to think in favor of minister Brug. But who knows? Maybe the letter the URSM is currently finalizing is indeed going to clarify everything – and it could force me to change my mind.

One thing is certain: St. Maarten does not need this kind of political infighting, if only because there are bigger fish to fry. I don’t want to go into the conflict in the Middle East and all the consequences this will have for our little island. Think of fuel prices; think of planes filled with tourists that are no longer able to fly to our destination.

St. Maarten does not have the financial resources to deal with these issues. As financial supervisor Cft has already pointed out: the financial reserves of our country are dangerously low.

Under these circumstances, our government should stay away from its (perceived) internal problems and focus on the real problems that are going to hit our citizens soon.

Guess what? Somebody will come up with the idea to diversify our economy. To which I’d say: that ship should have sailed a long time ago, because the idea in itself is very old and nothing has ever come of it. Why would things be different this time around?

Related Articles:

URSM-board hits back at Minister Brug – without facts



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