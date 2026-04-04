Water restrictions now in effect across Saint-Martin following production breakdown

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MARIGOT–The Préfecture has announced temporary restrictions on water usage, now in effect from April 2 through April 10. The measures come in response to a significant disruption in the island’s water production system, raising concerns about the continuity of potable water supply across Saint-Martin.

The restrictions prohibit the use of tap water for a range of non-essential activities, including watering lawns and ornamental gardens, irrigating sports fields and green spaces, filling or refilling swimming pools, washing cars, cleaning boats, and washing public roads. Authorities say these steps are necessary to preserve limited resources and prioritize essential water needs.

The situation stems from a breakdown that occurred on March 20 at the SAUR desalination plant, where one of the high-pressure pumps was damaged. This failure has significantly reduced the plant’s production capacity, leaving only two operational pumps to supply the island. As a result, both water production and distribution have been affected.

In an effort to manage the reduced output, nighttime water rotations have been introduced to limit consumption and stabilize the system. Despite these efforts, officials say production levels remain too low to adequately refill the reservoirs that feed the distribution network by gravity.

Authorities are urging residents and businesses to minimize their water usage as much as possible. Conservation efforts are considered critical to maintaining supply across the island while repairs continue.

Work is ongoing to restore the damaged pump and return the system to normal capacity, though no specific timeline has been provided for full recovery. Until then, the public is being asked to cooperate fully with the restrictions to avoid further strain on the already limited supply.

The Préfecture emphasized that all available resources are being mobilized to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, but warned that additional measures could be introduced if the situation does not improve.

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