General Aviation Surges 54% at Grand Case Airport as EDEIS Strengthens Sustainability Partnership

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MARIGOT, Saint Martin — Passenger traffic at Grand Case–L’Espérance Airport (SFG) remained largely stable in May 2026, while general aviation experienced significant growth, highlighting the airport’s expanding role as a regional aviation hub. At the same time, airport operator EDEIS has reinforced its commitment to environmental stewardship through a new partnership with the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve.

According to EDEIS Saint-Martin’s latest monthly “FlashInfo” report, the airport handled 19,451 arriving passengers in May, virtually unchanged from the 19,379 recorded during the same month in 2025. Departing passenger traffic rose modestly by 3%, increasing from 19,100 to 19,269 passengers.

For the year through May, however, passenger numbers remain below last year’s pace. The airport has welcomed 80,424 arriving passengers, compared to 86,216 during the first five months of 2025, representing a 7% decline. Departing passenger traffic also trails last year’s figures by 6%, with 40,999 departures recorded compared to 43,717 during the same period in 2025.

Air Caraïbes Drives Commercial Growth

Among the airport’s commercial operators, Air Caraïbes continues to demonstrate exceptional growth.

The airline carried 18,188 arriving passengers in May, an increase of 45% over the 12,571 passengers transported during the same month last year. Departing traffic also climbed sharply by 49%, rising to 9,606 passengers.

Year to date, Air Caraïbes has transported 73,544 arriving passengers, a 25% increase over the 58,928 recorded during the same period in 2025. Departing traffic similarly increased by 26%, reaching 37,253 passengers.

Meanwhile, Saint-Barth Commuter continued its steady expansion, recording 1,263 arriving passengers in May, a 7% increase over last year, while year to date passenger traffic has grown by 16%.

Air Antilles, which ceased operations during the comparison period, naturally recorded no passenger activity in May 2026.

General Aviation Experiences Exceptional Growth

One of the report’s most notable developments is the continued expansion of general aviation activity.

General aviation aircraft movements increased from 218 in May 2025 to 335 in May 2026, representing an impressive 54% increase. Year to date, general aviation movements have climbed 39%, reaching 1,894 operations.

Helicopter operations also experienced strong monthly growth. Flights conducted by West Indies Hélicoptères increased 45%, from 96 to 139 movements during May. Although cumulative helicopter activity remains slightly below last year’s level, the strong monthly performance signals renewed momentum.

Business aviation movements declined from 24 to 10 during the month, while medical evacuation flights decreased from 133 to 72 operations.

Overall aircraft movements increased by 5%, rising from 1,093 in May 2025 to 1,146 in May 2026.

Airport and Nature Reserve Join Forces

Beyond aviation statistics, EDEIS highlighted what it describes as one of the month’s most important milestones.

On May 20, the airport officially signed a partnership agreement with the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve, establishing a long-term collaboration focused on protecting and showcasing the island’s unique biodiversity.

The initiative includes:

Eco-volunteer conservation projects, including tree planting and the removal of invasive species.

Ecological restoration of environmentally sensitive sites.

Educational discovery days at Tintamarre for EDEIS staff.

Development of a wildlife and flora observation platform at the airport.

Immersive exhibitions designed to educate travelers about Saint-Martin’s biodiversity.

The partnership reflects a broader vision of integrating environmental responsibility into airport operations while strengthening the destination’s appeal to visitors.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Throughout May, the airport also welcomed several official delegations, participated in regional civil protection exercises, launched a tender for airport security services, and commemorated important community events.

The combination of steady commercial traffic, robust growth in general aviation, and new environmental initiatives demonstrates EDEIS’ strategy of balancing operational performance with sustainable development.

While passenger volumes have yet to fully recover to last year’s cumulative levels, the strong performance of Air Caraïbes, continued expansion of Saint-Barth Commuter, and remarkable growth in general aviation suggest that Grand Case Airport continues to strengthen its position as an important gateway for regional connectivity in the northeastern Caribbean.

The newly established partnership with the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve further reinforces the airport’s ambition to ensure that future growth is accompanied by meaningful environmental preservation, supporting both the island’s economy and its natural heritage.

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