MP Darryl York Submits First Legislative Initiative to Strengthen Sint Maarten’s Road Infrastructure

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Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – Member of Parliament Darryl York has formally submitted his first legislative initiative to Parliament: a comprehensive Road Fund reform proposal aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to finance, maintain and improve its road infrastructure for generations to come.

The submission marks an important milestone in MP York’s parliamentary career and is intended to address longstanding structural challenges that have contributed to recurring maintenance backlogs, inconsistent infrastructure investment and the absence of long-term continuity in infrastructure development.

The proposal follows years of concerns about the condition of the road network and is informed by findings and recommendations from the General Audit Chamber regarding the allocation and use of infrastructure-related revenues.

“The condition of our roads affects every resident, every business and every visitor. It affects emergency response, public transportation, tourism, logistics and overall economic activity. For too long, we have been managing infrastructure challenges one budget year at a time. This legislation is about creating a stronger foundation for the future,” MP York stated.

“If we are serious about protecting infrastructure funding for the long term, it belongs in legislation, where it answers to Parliament and cannot quietly disappear when priorities change,” MP York added.

The proposed legislation is designed to move Sint Maarten away from a cycle of reactive road repairs and toward predictable infrastructure investment, better maintained roads, lower long-term maintenance costs, greater continuity between administrations and stronger public confidence that infrastructure revenues are being used for infrastructure purposes.

MP York emphasized that the amendment is ultimately about creating the conditions for sustainable infrastructure development and ensuring that road maintenance and rehabilitation are no longer dependent on short-term political cycles or annual uncertainty.

“For nearly two years, questions have been asked, reports have been examined and concerns about the condition of our roads have been raised repeatedly. That work was important, but identifying problems is only the beginning. This legislation represents the point where oversight becomes action, where discussion becomes direction, and where concern is matched by a concrete path forward. The people of Sint Maarten deserve more than temporary fixes. They deserve a future built on planning, continuity and lasting progress.”

MP York will explain the specifics of the amendment as the proposal advances through the legislative process.

The proposal has now been formally submitted and will proceed through the parliamentary review process.

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EDITORIAL: https://stmaartennews.com/editorials/a-phd-in-legislation/

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