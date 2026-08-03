Back-to-School Expo Aims to Ease the Burden on Families

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – As the new school year approaches, many families across St. Maarten are preparing for more than just purchasing school supplies. Rising costs, academic expectations, children’s mental well-being and the growing influence of technology have added new challenges to an already demanding back-to-school season.

The inaugural Back-to-School Expo, taking place on Sunday, August 9, at the Aleeze Convention Center, aims to help ease that burden by bringing together education professionals, healthcare providers, financial institutions, government agencies and community organizations under one roof.

“Preparing children for school today goes far beyond buying notebooks and uniforms,” said Bertaux Fleming, Managing Director of Xtratight Entertainment. “Families are looking for information, support and practical solutions. This expo is designed to connect them with the people and services that can make a real difference before the school year begins.”

While the event will feature exhibitors offering school supplies, uniforms, tutoring services, extracurricular programs and educational resources, Xtratight Entertainment say one of its greatest strengths will be the opportunity for families to hear directly from experts tackling the issues affecting students today.

Throughout the day, keynote speakers and panel discussions will explore topics including academic pressure, mental health, bullying, social media, peer influence, family communication and building positive habits for student success. Education professionals, social workers, healthcare specialists and community leaders will share practical advice aimed at helping both parents and students navigate the realities of modern school life.

Families will also have access to services that extend beyond the classroom. Healthcare professionals will provide screenings, while psychology professionals will be available to offer guidance to parents and students experiencing communication challenges or relationship difficulties at home.

The event will also feature an address by the Minister of Education Ms. Melissa Gumbs, who is expected to share the ministry’s vision for the upcoming academic year and its priorities for education in Sint Maarten.

“When families are supported, students are better prepared to succeed,” Fleming said. “Our hope is that parents leave feeling more confident, more informed and better connected to the resources that already exist within our community.”

The Back-to-School Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

###

ADVERTISEMENT