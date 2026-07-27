The Colour of Supremacy, Part Two: The Architecture of Indoctrination

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by Kendall Dupersoy for on StMaartenNews.com

If the first article examined the symptom—non-white peoples performing the choreography of white supremacy—this one examines the machinery. The World Cup has ended, and if my social media feeds are any indication, the global south was divided not merely by national loyalty but by something older and more insidious: the unspoken grading of human worth by melanin. Argentina’s Lionel Messi, feted by FIFA with a generosity that many found conspicuous, became a Rorschach test. But the discomfort ran deeper than refereeing decisions. It ran into history. Argentina carries a documented record of state-sponsored blanqueamiento—the deliberate whitening of its population through European immigration and the systematic erasure of its Afro-descendant citizenry. The outrage, then, was not simply about football. It was about watching a nation celebrated on the world stage while its historical ledgers remained unopened.

The only thing is: Argentina was not alone.

The Whitening of a Hemisphere

Blanqueamiento was never an Argentine peculiarity. It was a continental project. Across Latin America, newly independent nations looked at their mixed populations and saw, in the pseudoscientific mirror of nineteenth-century Europe, a problem to be solved by demographics.

In Brazil, the abolition of slavery in 1888 triggered not emancipation but engineering. The First Republic, inaugurated the following year, pursued branqueamento with bureaucratic zeal. The 1890 Immigration Decree restricted entry to non-whites while subsidizing passage for Europeans; between 1890 and 1914, more than one million Europeans—primarily Italians, Portuguese, and Germans—disembarked in São Paulo alone. State and federal governments funded steamship lines and land grants, operating on the explicit theory that white blood would, over generations, dilute and eventually eliminate black blood. Brazil’s own statistical bureau measured the policy’s “progress” with pride.

Cuba, too, confronted its post-emancipation reality with the calculus of complexion. After abolition in 1886, Cuban elites—alarmed that the 1899 census revealed more than a third of the island’s population to be of African descent—poured over one million dollars into recruiting European settlers. Between 1902 and 1907, nearly 128,000 Spaniards entered Cuba under immigration laws that explicitly barred “undesirables,” a category understood to mean black migrants. The 1906 immigration law funded white families while suppressing Afro-Cuban political organization. The goal was not merely economic; it was chromatic.

Further north, Venezuela under dictator Juan Vicente Gómez (1908–1935) restricted non-European immigration and promoted settlement from Spain, Italy, and Portugal, codifying visa preferences for whites in the 1936 immigration law. In Mexico, the Porfiriato (1876–1911) invited European investors and settlers through the 1883 colonization laws, granting them land while marginalizing indigenous communities, all in the name of “regenerating” the national stock. Even Colombia, as early as the 1820s under Simón Bolívar’s influence, encouraged European settlement to counter its indigenous and black majorities, though geography made the project less complete than in the Southern Cone.

Argentina was simply the most successful. Between 1870 and 1930, over six million Europeans arrived on subsidized steamships; Afro-Argentines, who comprised roughly thirty percent of Buenos Aires in the early 1800s, had all but vanished from the census by 1947. But the aspiration was universal. The hemisphere had been placed on a scale, and lightness was the measure of modernity.

The Invented Category

I am not writing these articles to be divisive or confrontational. Race, as we understand it, is a social construct—an invention. It did not emerge from ancient wisdom or divine revelation. It was minted in the European Enlightenment, when classification became an obsession and human beings became specimens.

In 1758, the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus published the tenth edition of Systema Naturae, dividing Homo sapiens into four varieties defined by skin color, temperament, and moral traits—Europeans were “fair, gentle, acute, and inventive;” Asiatics were “haughty and covetous.” But it was the German naturalist Johann Friedrich Blumenbach who, in 1775, refined this into the five-race taxonomy that would haunt the modern world: Caucasian, Mongolian, American, Ethiopian, and Malay. Blumenbach, measuring skulls and cataloguing beauty, placed the “Caucasian” at the apex—not because of empirical superiority, but because he found the inhabitants of the Caucasus region the most aesthetically pleasing. From this aesthetic preference, centuries of hierarchy would be built.

The invention was more economic than emotional. How else could European powers arrive on continents with sophisticated civilizations—the Benin Empire, the Mali Empire, the Aztec and Inca polities—and seize their resources, if they acknowledged the humanity of their hosts? To justify the extraction of gold, land, and labor, the colonized had to be recast. They were not equals; they were savages, heathens, children, beasts. The ideology followed the interest. It did not create it.

The Scripture That Wasn’t There

And yet the construct proved so powerful that it colonized even the sacred texts. I have always asked myself: if race is a social construct invented in the eighteenth century, how did it make its way into the Bible? God made all men in His image, and yet, in the antebellum pulpit, preachers found what they needed in Genesis 9, verses 24 through 27. There, Noah awakens from his drunkenness and curses not Ham, but Ham’s son Canaan: “Cursed be Canaan; a servant of servants shall he be unto his brethren.” Pro-slavery theologians performed an act of alchemy. They redirected the curse from Canaan to Ham himself, and from Ham to all of Africa, and from all of Africa to every dark-skinned person in the Americas. They claimed that blackness itself was the mark of the curse—a divine branding of inferiority. They claimed the Bible ordained a “slave race.”

It was a lie, of course. The text says nothing of skin color. Canaan was not black; the curse was specific, not hereditary in the way they claimed; and the Bible nowhere says that being black is a sin or that black people are to be slaves. But the lie was repeated so often, from so many pulpits, that it became scripture in practice if not in fact. Europeans used violence, coercion, and religion to justify the occupation of advanced, civilized peoples in the Americas and Africa. The Word was made weapon.

The Unlearning

Jane Elliott, the Iowa schoolteacher who, the day after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, divided her all-white third-grade class by eye color to teach them the mechanics of prejudice, has spent over five decades saying what the science confirms: there is no white race, no brown race, no black race. There is only the human race. Her famous “Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes” exercise—first filmed in the 1970 documentary The Eye of the Storm and later explored in William Peters’s book A Class Divided: Then and Now and the 1985 PBS Frontline documentary of the same name—demonstrated that discrimination is learned in hours and unlearned only through conscious effort.

For those seeking to dismantle the conditioning, her recommended reading list offers a place to begin (full disclosure, I haven’t read them all yet): Gordon Allport’s The Nature of Prejudice, Lillian Smith’s Killers of the Dream, Michelle Alexander’s The New Jim Crow, and Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States all trace the architecture of racial hierarchy with unflinching clarity. Could you imagine a world where the color of your skin is completely ignored? It would require not merely goodwill, but the systematic dismantling of the machinery that taught us to see difference as deficit.

The Machinery of Belief

As I mentioned above, I am not writing this to be divisive or confrontational. On the contrary, the role of the article is for us to begin addressing the falsehoods and whitewashed history that have led to the indoctrination of billions. In the first article I addressed the nonsense of non-white peoples’ racist behavior toward African ancestry, but I did not delve deep into the main reason: indoctrination. An entire system was developed in support of the falsehoods of superiority and inferiority.

Many of you reading this will declare: why bring this up? Racism is not a problem anymore. Look at how many black millionaires we have. Blacks can do whatever they want now, be whatever they want.

But wealth is not the metric of liberation. The indoctrination operates through quieter channels now—channels so normalized they are nearly invisible.

Consider the educational curriculum, still structured in much of the world around a Eurocentric canon that treats African, Indigenous, and Asian civilizations as footnotes to the Greek and Roman narrative. Children learn of European “discovery” but not of African metallurgy, Mayan astronomy, or the university of Timbuktu. The message is embedded in what is omitted.

Consider media and representation, where beauty standards continue to prize proximity to European features—lighter skin, straighter hair, narrower noses—across every continent. The global cosmetics industry profits from skin-lightening creams marketed from Mumbai to Lagos, internalizing a hierarchy that was invented in Blumenbach’s study and broadcast through Hollywood’s lens.

Consider religious doctrine, where the Curse of Ham still echoes in unexamined assumptions about divine favor and racial destiny, even in congregations that would never utter the words aloud.

Consider economic structure, where the geography of poverty still maps neatly onto the geography of colonial extraction. The nations whose labor and resources built European wealth remain at the bottom of global economic indices, their borders drawn by departing empires to ensure division rather than development.

These are not accidents. They are the maintenance systems of a construct that was built for profit and persists through inertia. The hierarchy does not need conscious believers to survive; it only needs unconscious practitioners.

The Work Ahead

The World Cup chants, the social media slurs, the casual colourism of everyday life—these are not isolated prejudices. They are the aftershocks of a colonial earthquake whose epicentre was centuries ago, but whose fault lines still shift beneath our feet. The anvil of racial hierarchy has hung around humanity’s neck for too long.

It is time to remove it—not by swinging it at another, but by seeing it for what it is: a forge that was built to chain, not to measure. The first step is to acknowledge that the chain was never real. The second is to teach our children that it never was. The third is to walk forward, at last, as one race—the human one—variable in appearance, uniform in origin, equal in standing.

Related Article:



The Colour of Supremacy: How Colonialism Invented Race to Serve Empire

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