The Colour of Supremacy: How Colonialism Invented Race to Serve Empire

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by Kendall Dupersoy for on StMaartenNews.com

If this World Cup has demonstrated anything, it is the enduring power of a lie: the lie that lighter skin confers superiority, and darker skin, inferiority. Across stadiums and screens, we have watched non-white people from every continent perform this script—mocking African players with monkey chants, celebrating European teams as though their own pale reflection might somehow share in the triumph. But the triumph is not shared. The chant reveals not confidence, but captivity.

The indoctrination is astonishing in its reach. People whose ancestors were colonised, enslaved, and classified as subhuman now police the boundaries of whiteness themselves, eager to prove they are not quite as dark, not quite as African, not quite as ‘other’ as the target of their abuse. They have absorbed the hierarchy so completely that they enforce it against their own. But here is what they fail to grasp: in the arbitrary racial hierarchies constructed by European colonial ideology, they remain outside the category they aspire to enter. The door was never open.

The Science of Sameness

The scientific reality is inconvenient for supremacists of every shade. Genetic research consistently shows that African populations possess the greatest allelic diversity on Earth—a direct consequence of humanity’s origin on that continent. The rest of the human family represents a subset, a fraction of the genetic variation still found in Africa. This is not opinion; it is the consensus of population genetics.

Moreover, the racial categories used to justify centuries of exploitation have no biological foundation. All humans share 99.9% of their DNA. The visible differences—skin colour, hair texture, facial features—are superficial adaptations to geography and climate, no more significant than eye colour or height. To build a system of domination on these variations is as absurd as ranking humanity by blood type or fingerprint patterns.

The racist’s comparison of Africans to apes has always relied on selective attention. They point to dark skin and full lips, ignoring the thin lips and small noses that characterise most primates. They fixate on coarse hair, ignoring the light skin of orangutans or the prominent brows of Neanderthals. The exercise is not science; it is propaganda—a deliberate choosing of traits to fit a predetermined conclusion. The honest observer would note that no human population resembles apes more than any other, because all humans are equally distant from our primate cousins, separated by six million years of evolution. The comparison itself is the lie.

The Economics of Hate

Racism was not born merely of hatred, though hatred was its fuel. It was born of economics. When European powers arrived in Africa, the Americas, and Asia, they encountered sophisticated civilisations with resources they coveted. To seize those resources required justification. The indigenous peoples could not be recognised as equals, for equals cannot be dispossessed with a clear conscience. They had to be recast—as savages, as heathens, as children, as beasts. The ideology followed the interest; it did not create it.

Over three centuries, the enslavement of Africans provided the coerced labour that built the industrial wealth of Europe and the Americas. The cotton, sugar, tobacco, and coffee that flowed across the Atlantic were harvested by hands that were owned, not hired. This was not a side effect of empire; it was its engine. And when slavery formally ended, the exploitation did not. Colonial extraction continued—minerals, rubber, oil, timber—enriching foreign treasuries while the source nations were left with infrastructure designed for export, not development, and borders drawn to divide, not to unite.

The Mirror of Insecurity

Why, then, the obsessive need to prove superiority? The question contains its own answer. Supremacy that is self-evident requires no defence. It is the fragile construct that demands constant rehearsal—the laws, the pseudoscience, the caricatures, the violence. The very scale of the effort reveals the doubt beneath it. One does not construct elaborate theories to prove the sky is blue; one constructs them to prove what one fears is not true.

This is why the indoctrination cuts so deep. It offers the subjugated a counterfeit currency: the illusion of elevation through proximity to power. If you cannot be white, you can at least be not-black. If you cannot sit at the table, you can at least polish the chairs. And in polishing, you come to believe the chairs belong to you. The psychology is ancient: divide the oppressed against themselves, and the oppressor’s work is done for him.

The Unfinished Work

I write this not to invert the hierarchy—to claim African superiority over European, Asian, or Indigenous American. That would be to repeat the crime, merely changing the names. The point is that the hierarchy itself is a fraud. There is no ‘white race,’ no ‘black race,’ no ‘yellow’ or ‘red’ race. There is only the human race, variable in appearance, uniform in origin, equal in moral standing.

The World Cup chants, the social media slurs, the casual colourism of everyday life—these are the aftershocks of a colonial earthquake that happened centuries ago but whose fault lines still shift beneath our feet. The work of dismantling this edifice is not the work of a single generation. It requires unlearning what we were never formally taught, recognising the scripts we perform without realising, and choosing—consciously, repeatedly—to reject them.

The anvil of racial hierarchy has hung around humanity’s neck for too long. It is time to remove it—not by swinging it at another, but by setting it down, at last, and walking forward together.

Related Article:



The Colour of Supremacy, Part Two: The Architecture of Indoctrination

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