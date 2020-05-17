MHF launches online edition of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — From Monday, May 18th, to the 25th, it’s International Mental Health Awareness Week. And as we know from previous difficult times: mental health issues are likely to rise after a period of increased stress. It is for this reason that the mental health foundation decided to promote mental health awareness week this year, under the theme: Mental Fitness During Covid-19 Times.

To spread information and awareness about mental health and tips on how to best deal with the current situation, the MHF is organizing a series of online activities this week.

As a healthy mind resides in a healthy body, there is a free 30-minute online home workout planned every morning at 7 am. Besides a daily True/False question, the MHF will host a variety of interesting and interactive activities every night at 7 pm.

The MHF also hosts a Facebook ‘’How are you really?’’ Competition, where we like to encourage people to share how there they feel, and how they’re dealing with the current situation. Sharing a personal experience can be a huge relief, and it shows others who might share the same feelings that they’re not alone.

Several celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Doc Rivers, and Kesha are currently doing this, with immensely positive responses. Everyone who wants to join can send his story (in whatever creative way you want: video, writing, poem, meme, etc.) to the MHF through Facebook Messenger before Wednesday 10 am.

The MHF will then post all entries, and the story with the most likes on Friday 3 pm wins a (big) prize, awarded by Suppakid. However, since we want to encourage and reward everyone that is sharing their story, we decided to combine the prize-giving with a raffle, and all entries will receive a raffle ticket.

All the online events are live-streamed at the Mental Health Foundation St. Maarten’s Facebook Page and are 100% free. Make sure to check it out, and add the Facebook mental health awareness frame to your profile picture this week to show your support for the cause.

###

Relevant links:

Mental Health Foundation St. Maarten’s Facebook Page

Click here to open the MHA Week schedule 2020

Click here for details about the MHF Support Line 311