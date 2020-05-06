Start International Nurses Week

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Today, Wednesday, May 6th, 2020, is the start of International Nurses Week, which ends on the birthday of Florence Nightingale (founder of modern nursing), May 12th. As we find ourselves in the middle of a worldwide health crisis, this year’s theme is ‘’compassion’’. This theme is even more fitting due to nurses worldwide who are risking their lives for our health.

It is a difficult time for everyone. Regular routines are disrupted, the forever presence of fear for contracting the virus, and distancing is hard, especially in times like this when you want to hold and comfort a person in need.

The aforementioned is especially relevant for all the frontliners. They are now putting their health on the line to make sure that people still receive the quality care they need and deserve. The MHF ambulant team is visiting people in need, with their newly acquired personal protective equipment (PPE). The MHF can proudly state that the crises have been minimal because of early interventions by these nurses.

MHF Ambulant Nurse Jessica Cannegieter: ”I got to admit, fear does come to my mind. You know, am I careful enough, did I touch this? But for me, the most important thing is to take care of my clients. I signed up for this, and it’s also something that I love to do. I’m in it for the long run, and for whatever comes my way. That is where I focus most on right now: to try and help and give the best quality care to my clients, together with my team. No matter the race, color, or gender, MHF is there for you. It’s always totally confidential, and there is always a professional willing to assist you. We aim to improve lives, one mind at a time.’’

Praise is also due to all the nurses and medical workers that are working, but not on the frontlines. These people are an essential part of the broader healthcare system, and without them, healthcare wouldn’t even be possible. This coronavirus pandemic has made it clear how essential the role of nurses and adequate healthcare is in our society. However, the MHF would like to emphasize that it is not only indispensable during a health crisis like this, but also in calmer times, when you don’t see or hear about them.

It is for this reason, at the start of international nurse’s week 2020, MHF would like to publically express its gratitude for the work that the nurses at the MHF and other healthcare organizations on the island are doing during this health crisis and the rest of the year.

They are quality care.