Inspector Ketura Brown appointed as Acting Secretary General

PHILIPSBURG — Police Inspector Ketura Brown has been appointed as the Acting Secretary General for the Ministry of Justice. Justice Minister Egbert Doran in announcing the appointment stated that this comes in the wake of the resignation of the former Secretary General Russel Ursula.

Inspector Brown is a career law enforcement officer who joined the ranks of the Police Korps at a tender age and worked her way up through the ranks to the rank of Inspector. Prior to taking up the appointment as Acting Secretary General at the Ministry of Justice, she was appointed to a position at the Immigration and Naturalization Services.

The Justice Minister pointed out that with Inspector Brown as Acting Secretary General, the recruitment will now be started and as a result they are now in discussions with the Council of Ministers and is looking forward for the full cooperation of the department heads in the Ministry. He said that he is looking forward to a smooth transition in an effort to moving the Ministry forward.