The ENNIA-debacle: How Ansary ignored all red flags
PHILIPSBURG - It took until July 4, 2018, before the court in Curacao imposed an emergency measure on insurance company ENNIA. In doing so, the court put managers and directors of ENNIA on ice and transferred the authority to manage all of the company’s entities to the Central Bank. But the shenanigans that put ENNIA in troubled waters caused its internal actuary Herman Couperus already eight years earlier to sound the alarm. True to his character Hushang Ansary who considered himself king in his own universe, did nothing with the warnings.
The ENNIA court case is going to be the biggest court case of the century. Whatsapp us your email address via +1-721-588-0800 and we will send you immediate breaking news on any developments surrounding the ENNIA case, Mullet Bay and the key players in the court case, especially the owner and majority shareholder of ENNIA, Mr. Hushang Ansary, via whatsapp and email. You can also hit the Notification Bell on this website to receive notifications whenever a new article is posted. In the meantime, please upgrade to a paid subscription to read this Premium article.