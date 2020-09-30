The ENNIA-debacle: How Ansary ignored all red flags

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG - It took until July 4, 2018, before the court in Curacao imposed an emergency measure on insurance company ENNIA. In doing so, the court put managers and directors of ENNIA on ice and transferred the authority to manage all of the company’s entities to the Central Bank. But the shenanigans that put ENNIA in troubled waters caused its internal actuary Herman Couperus already eight years earlier to sound the alarm. True to his character Hushang Ansary who considered himself king in his own universe, did nothing with the warnings.