Burial Date: May 25, 2018 Age: 82 Passed on: Thursday, May 17, 2018 Service Date: Thursday, May 24, 2018 Service Provider: Royal Funeral Home Service Location: Philipsburg Methodist Church Wake: Friends may visit 6-8pm Wednesday and after 10:30am Thursday Internment: Cul-de-Sac Cemetary

We hereby announce the sudden passing on DP veteran Sam Hazel today, Sunday, April 15th, 2018.

Subsequent announcements will be made at a later time.