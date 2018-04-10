Obituaries

Posted By The Publisher On Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 With 0 Comments

Obituaries » Sam Hazel

Sam Hazel

May 3, 1929 - May 9, 2018

Burial Date: May 25, 2018

Age:    82 Passed on:    Thursday, May 17, 2018 Service Date:    Thursday, May 24, 2018 Service Provider:    Royal Funeral Home Service Location:    Philipsburg Methodist Church Wake:     Friends may visit 6-8pm Wednesday and after 10:30am Thursday Internment:     Cul-de-Sac Cemetary

Light A Candle
Obituary Viewed 2106 times

We hereby announce the sudden passing on DP veteran Sam Hazel today, Sunday, April 15th, 2018.

Subsequent announcements will be made at a later time.

 

Light A Candle

Light A Candle for a loved one, leave your name and choose an image.

Choose a candle or special image.