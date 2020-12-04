MP Christophe Emmanuel goes Independent

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — It was long in the making, however, Member of Parliament for the National Alliance (NA), Christophe Emmanuel, finally announced his resignation from the NA party today, Friday, December 4, 2020, declaring himself an Independent member of Parliament.



In a subsequent email to the press via his press agent, the NOW Independent Member of Parliament, disseminated of copy of his resignation letter to the leader and board of the National Alliance party.

The letter reads as follows:

To the leader and board of the National Alliance.

When I joined the National Alliance it was premised on a party principle that elevated above all others: The Alliance was a political power that sought to serve the needs of the people first. The party was established with a significant and distinctive role – passionate about St. Maarten and her people. No other party occupied that space. I fully saw myself within this lofty ideal.

This is a historic time in St. Maarten politics. What happens in the next months and years will shape our country for generations. The cause of the Alliance, and its approach as a socially minded champion of the people, has never been needed more.

However, I believe our party has moved in a direction that no longer reflects the aforementioned ideal or approach and, as such, is not rising to the challenge of the moment and the opportunity it presents.

While I will be forever grateful to the National Alliance for the opportunities that were afforded to me and to the party members who have supported me, I have realized during the past few weeks that I will not be able to effect the massive level of change required for St. Maarten as part of the National Alliance. I simply do not see myself in the current approach and vision of the party.

What is it to be a SXMer today? Prosperous, powerful, privileged. Certainly not. And this is troubling. I look around me and find our people as divided and needy like never before in the wake of hurricane Irma and now Covid. Nonetheless there is a difference in our attitude there has been a change, a slippage, in our moral and intellectual strength. Blight has descended on our regulatory agencies and a dry rot, beginning at the top of this country.

Too many of us have lost our way, our will, and our sense of SXM purpose. It is time for a renewal, a new generation of leadership, healing leadership, but we cannot do it alone. And so I am asking each of you to be pioneers in this renewal, in this healing, in the reclaiming of great Country SXM our values: freedom, tolerance, and equality of opportunity. Then we can claim our position and responsibilities as leaders.

And so, after both objective deliberation and subjective soul searching, I’ve decided to resign my position as an MP representing the National Alliance in Parliament and will declare as an Independent Member of Parliament as of December 4, 2020.

Anyone who knows me, know that I was a proud National Alliance member. I love our history and our people and I respect its stalwarts and leadership. So imagine what would lead me to voluntarily relinquish this honor of serving as a member. I may have chosen to be an Alliance member, but my loyalty rests with the people I come from, their needs and their future.

I wish you and the party God’s blessings and the best of luck moving forward.

Photo caption: MP Christophe Emmanuel seen here presenting the 2nd Acting Chair of Parliament, MP Grisha Heyliger-Marten with his letter of resignation from the National Alliance (NA) party after he announced on the floor of Parliament the withdrawal of his support to the NA faction, declaring himself an independent Member of Parliament. Photo Parliament of Sint Maarten.