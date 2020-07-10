EXCLUSIVE: “Tourism industry exceeds carrying capacity”

Share This





















~ Review Thesis of Arjen Alberts: “Tourism industry exceeds carrying capacity” ~

PHILIPSBURG – “I will show that Small Islands Tourism Economies not only exceeded their carrying capacity but also no longer show any increase in productivity.” This is the premise of economist Arjen Alberts’ thesis “Small Island Tourism Economies and the Tourism Area Lifecycle; Why Aruba and Sint Maarten have exceeded their carrying capacity.” Alberts defends his thesis on September 21 in the Agnietenkapel at the University of Amsterdam to obtain his doctoral degree.

The thesis is under embargo until the date of Alberts’ promotion, but he allowed StMaartenNews.com to publish data from two chapters of his 127-page study.

