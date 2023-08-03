Freegan Food Foundation Empowers Low-Income Families with Choice-Based Food Bank

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The Freegan Food Foundation, a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to combating food scarcity, recently concluded its intake process for the upcoming phase of its innovative client choice food bank program. The initiative, aimed at providing weekly access to nutritious food and fresh produce to low-income families, took place on July 18 and 19 at the John Larmonie Center.

Breaking away from the traditional model of distributing pre-packed food boxes, the Foundation’s program gives beneficiaries the freedom to choose their own food items, akin to a supermarket experience. This approach ensures that the dietary needs and personal preferences of the families are taken into account.

Over 400 registered individuals were invited to participate in the intake process, which was conducted in groups of 75. From these, 213 participants took part in an informative group session and individual intake, facilitated by a team of 10 dedicated volunteers, equipped with language skills to cater to the Spanish and Creole speaking communities.

The intake process is a crucial step in understanding the unique living and financial circumstances of each household. This data forms the basis of a scoring system that helps identify the families most in need of food aid. Priority is given to single-person households, single (grand) parents with children under 12, and pregnant women in the selection process.

The Freegan Food Foundation, through its resources generated from the thrift store and vegan meal sales, as well as subsidies received from funding agencies, is set to extend its assistance to nearly 250 families. This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring food security for the most vulnerable sections of the community on St. Maarten.

