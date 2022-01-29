Hyacinth Richardson Foundation and SPF brought Christmas cheer to St. Peters in December

Share This





















ST. PETERS — Santa Claus brought Christmas cheer and goodies to a number of residents in St. Peters and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Hundreds of children were also fortunate to receive gifts from Santa along with several hampers with food items, including hams and turkeys, that were given out to the households.

The Hyacinth Richardson Education Awareness Foundation, HREAF, and its partner Secours Populaire Français (SPF) came together to give back to the community to make a great Christmas for the St. Peters residents. HREAF founder, Hyacinth Richardson noted that there were many parents who are not employed since the COVID-19 pandemic and the organization wanted to ensure that they have ham and turkey, and a food hamper of goodies for this season.

Richardson pointed out that although they were able to pull this off they had a minimum time to prepare. He mentioned that with the help of his partner in France, who assisted with the donation of the many gifts and food hampers to the children, they were able to be successful.

“Our next event is expected to be held in 2022 where we will be giving school supplies to the children for the new school term,” said Richardson. The gathering were kept moving to the steel pan music of Chester York and a DJ.

Richardson said that since the Hyacinth Richardson Educational Awareness Foundation started in 2004 they have worked on many occasions to assist the communities. He stated that prior to this event, several meetings were held with the representatives of SPF to organize the donations. HREAF organization is known for their charitable work in giving back to the communities of St. Maarten especially following the hurricanes of 2017.

