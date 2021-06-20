Kick-off event SJIB Community Service Project

Share This





















St. Maarten, Cul de Sac – The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) and the (4C) Foundation/NPOwer are hosting a Kick-Off virtual meeting for Not for Profit Organizations (NPO’s), in an effort to engage more organizations in signing up for participation in the Judicial Community Service program of the SJIS.

SJIS consists of a government-subsidized Probation and Parole Department that is responsible for the execution of community service orders by the Court and Prosecutors Office on St. Maarten.

Community service is ordered for minor offenses, offenses that are not serious that warrants detention and involves a person doing voluntary work in the community from 20 up to 240 hours.

Some of the benefits of community service are that it evokes responsibility from the offender for his/her actions. The offender is provided with a constructive, proactive means of repairing the damage caused by his/her crime, with the potential to improve the offender’s overall sense of self-worth. However, a very important benefit is that the offenders’ services can be a tremendous resource to governmental and non-profit organizations by on a mandated voluntary basis execute tasks such as cleaning, washing, cooking, serving, painting, gardening, agriculture, removing graffiti, painting, construction, caring for pets and animals, moving, delivery and office tasks.

Therefore the SJIS is calling on all NPO’s registered with the (4C) Foundation/NPOwer, those who are not registered and governmental organizations that might also benefit from the program, to tune into the virtual meeting on:

Wednesday, June 23 at 06:00 pm via de Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83930858785

For more information, please email cynthia.filemon@sjis-sxm.org, or call our office at 5886182.