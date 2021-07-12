A simple approach to resolving this revenue-generating matter

Share This





















Dear Editor,

I have been very interestingly following the efforts being made by MP Claudius Buncamper regarding Possible as well as Potential Government Revenue Streams of Income through various levying of Taxes that can be Presented and Approved by Parliament.

In working on the level of Commissioners and Executive Councils of Sint Maarten in the past, I have come to realize that in order to resolve this Revenue Generating Matter, we need to approach it all in a very simplistic, realistic and practical manner, that we know can work, and will work. Those with experience in this Area know exactly what I am talking about.

Let us as Parliament and Government look and evaluate the Sectors within our Budget that we have been effortlessly able to generate Revenues, such as Car Number Plate Taxes, Fees that can be added to Vehicles Insurances, be it privately owned, or for business, Revenues being generated in Government Owned Companies that its Shareholder can approve to have coming into Government Coffers, be it GEBE, the Port, the Airport, Telecommunications, Real Estate, Property Rentals, restaurants, etc.

Just simple Yearly Fixed Taxation Approaches that you will be surprised that the Private Business Sector will PAY. Indirect visitors taxes raised with low Affordable Fees.

Just use the KIS (keep it simple) Approach. Do not continue to go down the unrealistic roads of Revenues Generating.

It only continues to create Budgetary Issues with the CFT, and now Liquidity Issues with the Hague.

We can resolve these Revenues Generating and Liquidity Issues right here within our own Income Generating Means, and we know where and how to raise this Income.

WHY DON’T WE JUST DO SO, APPROVE THIS IN PARLIAMENT AND LET IT BE REFLECTED IN AN APPROVED OR AMENDED BUDGET?

Achken Roberto Richardson