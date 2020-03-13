Guyana new Consular Offices to be opened

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana will be opening its Consular Offices at the D&B suite of offices (below the law firm) on Cannegieter Street in Philipsburg as of April 1. This was disclosed by the newly-appointed Honorary Consul Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix during a recent interview.

Lucas-Felix indicated that when her office is opened she will be conducting all consular services on Wednesdays from 1pm to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm.

Presently, she is operating at a limited capacity, since she has not received the full training as yet. She is expected to travel to Guyana in April to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other protocol officers to get a better understanding of all the procedures. The Honorary Consul is presently processing passport applications and mentioned that persons who are interested in getting their passports renewed should submit the relevant documents by the end of the month.

Guyanese nationals who are desirous in getting their passports done are asked to contact Mrs. Lucas-Felix on telephone number 527-0704 or email guyanahonoraryconsulsxm@gmail.com.

She indicated that the office numbers will become active as of April. Lucas-Felix expressed her gratitude to her husband, Clayton Felix, President of the Dominica Foundation St. Maarten as well as the board of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE) for its support as they granted her request to operate while still serving as Vice Principal of St. Maarten Academy’s academic campus. She has served that institution for the last 16 years since moving to St. Maarten.

Nationals of Guyana have expressed their congratulations to the new Honorary Consul and wishes her much strength as she discharges her duties.