Kim Lucas appointed as Guyana Honorary Consul to St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG — The Cooperative Republic of Guyana has appointed Mrs. Kim Lucas as the Honorary Consul to St. Maarten. Guyana is a South American country that forms part of the Caribbean nations. Lucas is the deputy principal for the St. Maarten Academy academic section and has been in education for as much as 18 years.

“I am humbled and at the same time proud that my country has chosen me to become their representative in St. Maarten. This gives me the opportunity to serve the Government of Guyana although not living in the country at this time,” Lucas said.

She continued: “That dream of being a patriotic Guyanese when I left those shores some 16 years ago is being realized.” When asked about her expectations of her new appointment, Lucas said that she does not expect much but pointed out that she plans “to represent all Guyanese living on St. Maarten in a fair and unbiased manner.”

She mentioned that she is here to serve and do as much as is necessary to assist the Guyanese diaspora living here on St. Maarten.

She said that the screening process was very stringent where they conducted an investigation into her background by both the Guyana government and the Netherlands. She however did not explain how the process was done and did not know about it until after she had received her commission.

She said apparently her husband was aware of the process because after the process was completed her husband told her that he had received a call and had been questioned. She pointed out that the process started around October last year and concluded on January 29 this year.

Lucas succeeds the former Honorary Consul Cleveland Beresford who resigned his position last year due to illness. She has expressed her gratitude to the former consul with whom she has the privilege to work closely with. Lucas will be traveling to Guyana during the Easter vacation for her formal training with regards to the procedures and is expected to meet with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Guyana.